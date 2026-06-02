After Rumors Zendaya Was Unhappy With Euphoria's Ending, Her Mom Spoke About That Devastating Finale
The internet isn't happy with Rue's fate.
Spoilers ahead for the series finale of Euphoria.
While plenty of TV shows had series finales that were actually good, it's often difficult to stick the landing... especially for beloved shows. For years folks watched Sam Levinson's Emmy-winning drama Euphoria on HBO (and streaming with a HBO Max subscription), although the final episode was a bit controversial. And after rumors that Zendaya didn't like the ending, now her mother has commented about that heartbreaking Rue twist.
Shortly after its premiere, Euphoria joined the ranked of HBO shows that got the world talking, thanks to its amazing performances, unique visual language, and dramatic story. Fans are split on Euphoria's ending, which saw Rue overdose early into its runtime. Zendaya's mother Claire Stoermer took to her Instagram Stories to share her response to the episode, posting:
Well, it sounds like Stoermer might not have loved how Euphoria ended. But since she had to watch her daughter pretend to OD in the final episode, can you really blame her? Of course, fans are going to be curious about the comments she's chosen to keep close to the chest.
This cryptic post might encourage online chatter about Zendaya possibly being unhappy with Euphoria's series finale. There's been plenty of rumors swirling around online, especially after the actress didn't do press for Season 3 and wasn't credited as an Executive Producer as she had been in the first two seasons. Some folks theorize that she had a falling out over Rue's ending, but it remains to be seen if there is any validity to the discourse.
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It's more than possible that Claire Stoermer's IG Story is just about her own feelings, and not a reflection of what her A-list daughter thinks about how Euphoria ended for Rue. After all, the original Israeli show that the HBO series was based on also saw its protagonist die of an overdose. Regardless, there are clearly tons of fans who aren't happy with this tragic ending.
While the series finale had some great moments like its tribute to late actor Angus Cloud, it's also gotten criticism for its handling of various characters. That includes Hunter Schafer's Jules, who had just one scene (and no dialogue).
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Euphoria is streaming in its entirety on HBO Max as part of the 2026 TV schedule. We'll just have to wait and see if Zendaya weighs in on how the series ended.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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