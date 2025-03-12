The NSFW Joke John C. Reilly Told Will Ferrell That Nearly Caused Him To ‘Break’ While Filming Talladega Nights: ‘That Was All Improvised’

Will Ferrell has had plenty of iconic comedy moments over the course of his career. As a result, there are also plenty of hilarious Ferrell quotes that have been dished out across his film and TV work. But. according to him, it was one line from a co-star that nearly took him out. The actor shared how one line delivered by John C. Reilly in Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (one of Ferrell's funniest movies) nearly got him.

It was at the U.S.-Ireland Alliance’s 2025 Oscar Wilde Awards , where Reilly was among the honorees On hand was Will Ferrell, who took the stage to share some heartfelt (and hilarious) memories about their work together. Reflecting on their long-running friendship and comedic chemistry (via People), the Blades of Glory actor shared one improvised moment from Talladega Nights that stood out the most. According to him:

John comes to me to confess that he once posed for Playgirl under the name of Mike Honcho. And yes, he did spread his buttcheeks. That was all improvised, and I swear you just see me hanging on for dear life.

The scene in question takes place while Ferrell’s character, Ricky Bobby, is in a coma. Reilly’s Cal Naughton Jr., Ricky’s loyal but clueless best friend, visits him in the hospital and confesses this wildly inappropriate secret in an attempt at heart-to-heart honesty. The randomness of the revelation, paired with Reilly’s deadpan delivery, was too much for the funnyman to handle. Even though Ricky was supposed to be unconscious, eagle-eyed fans might be able to spot him in the clip below struggling to keep a straight face.

The Elf star also reflected on how he and Reilly first met during his legendary Saturday Night Live days. Still, it wasn’t until Anchorman’s early development that they seriously considered working together. Reilly even participated in the film’s first table read before ultimately passing on a chance to appear in Gangs of New York instead.

Will Ferrell and Talladega Nights director Adam McKay were all in on pairing the two actors up, so they wrote the role of Cal Naughton Jr. just for John C. Reilly. It worked out, as their chemistry brought some of the funniest moments in the film, like the legendary Mike Honcho confession. They've teamed up a few more times, giving us the equally hilarious Step Brothers and maybe the worst Ferrell movie, Holmes & Watson–which had audiences walking out.

Looking back on Talladega Nights makes me wish for another collab between the two. Maybe it's time for that long-rumored Step Brothers 2 to finally happen! The whole Mike Honcho scene shows that while Reilly is an incredible dramatic actor, he’s also one of the best improvisational comedians out there.

Will Ferrell’s tribute at the Oscar Wilde Awards not only celebrated John C. Reilly’s comedic genius but also showcased Ferrell's deep admiration for his friend. Whether they were nearly breaking character on set or performing "Boats N’ Hoes" (a song for which Reilly is credited with writing half of), their partnership has made a significant impact on comedy. It has been a few years since they last shared the screen, and fans always hope for another reunion. Who knows? Maybe Mike Honcho has another confession left to reveal.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Make sure to check out our 2025 movie schedule to see what these two funny guys have coming up next. Will Ferrell's most recently film is the comedy You're Cordially Invited, in which he stars with Reese Witherspoon. You can catch it streaming if you have a Prime Video subscription.