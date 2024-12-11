I Still Can’t Believe Reese Witherspoon And Will Ferrell Are Making A Movie Together, But There's A Trailer Now And Dreams Do Come True

As we head into the holidays, wishes and dreams are freely floating in the air, whether you know it or not. I honestly thought I had my rundown of the upcoming 2025 movies I’m most looking forward to locked, but apparently I was wrong. Thanks to a new trailer for Prime Video’s You’re Cordially Invited, I once again believe that dreams do come true - as Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell have made a comedy together, and it looks hysterical.

While we have previously seen a teaser for the Nicholas Stoller-directed picture in the wild, this is our first full look at this R-rated laugh riot. The basic story’s still the same: Reese Witherspoon’s on-screen sister is having a wedding at the same time and place as Will Ferrell’s daughter - and hilarity is about to ensue.

Despite this new footage being a bit more safe for broadcast in language, the laughs are still very much present. Especially when poor Peyton Manning gets upstaged by one the engagements that kicks off this entire mess. Seriously…can Mr. Manning wait? Has he not earned the respect of the world through his sporting career? Are you going to tell this face to wait?

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

I’m honestly sitting here, flabbergasted that no one had previously thought to pair this venerated SNL alum and the iconic star of Legally Blonde in an all out comedy. Then again, Ms. Witherspoon’s point on the “death” of the rom-com kind of signifies the type of thinking that could lead to overlooking such diamonds in the rough.

That mistake isn’t going to be repeated though, as You’re Cordially Invited has been given the hype train treatment throughout 2024. With the first teaser dropping this past May, and the raunchy humor right at the forefront, this event has kind of been treated like a blessed event of its own.

Ms. Witherspoon even got to hype the movie in a special Will Ferrell birthday greeting , because she’s not only a good friend, she’s also a fantastic co-lead. No opportunity seems to have been passed up to get people on board with this wild looking comedy, and this trailer further proves that point.

But if you needed a further indication of the chemistry at work between You’re Cordially Invited’s stars, I’ve got just the thing for you. Check out the teaser video that Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell recently released, in advance of today’s big launch:

You’re Cordially Invited to log onto your Prime Video subscription on January 30th, 2025 to enjoy this blessed event. Black tie attire is optional…but by no means required. Unless you’re planning to rent out a ballroom to stream this upcoming comedy. In which case, you set the rules, while I will await an invitation.

But while you're at it, check out our guide on the best movies on Prime Video! The end of 2024 still has some fantastic options waiting for fans of all genres, and it's the perfect time of year to catch up on what you might have missed.