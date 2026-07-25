Alan Ritchson Finally Gave An Answer About The Batman Rumors And His Future With DC

There’s been a whole lot of chatter about Alan Ritchson and his potential to play Batman in the DCU , and he’s actively been a part of that conversation. However, now he’s put it to rest (for now). That’s because, at San Diego Comic-Con, he fully addressed the rumors, noting that while Bruce Wayne is probably out of the equation for now, his conversations with DC are by no means over.

This comes just days after Ritchson made suspicious comments about Batman and DC, saying that “the future is bright, and the horizons are broad.” However, during Reacher’s panel at Comic-Con, he was a lot clearer about the Caped Crusader specifically, saying: