If Jared Leto Has You Questioning Masters Of The Universe, Hear Me Out

The power of nostalgia in Hollywood has been clear for years, as moviegoers love to see properties they enjoyed as young people back on the small or silver screens. Following Barbie's record-breaking success, Mattel has brought another IP to the big screen: Masters of the Universe. Travis Knight's movie is nearly here, and while some folks might be worried about Jared Leto's role as Skeletor, as someone who has already seen the movie I can confidently say he's incredible as the beloved villain.

What we know about Masters of the Universe has been limited, but I was lucky enough to visit the set in the midst of filming. I didn't get to see Leto at work, so my early screening of Knight's movie was the first time seeing him in action. And while he's had box office bombs with Morbius and Tron: Ares, the Oscar-winning actor is a total delight at Skeletor, and worth the price of admission.

Jared Leto Has Some Haters, But His Skeletor Is Incredible

Jared Leto has his share of haters. Whether its his method acting in Suicide Squad or his recent box office struggles, folks are entitled to their opinions. But I think it' a misstep to not see Masters of the Universe due to his inclusion. Because he is wildly entertaining as Skeletor, pivoting between being a scary villain and a hilariously campy antagonist.

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The Masters of the Universe trailer debuted the wild character voice Leto uses for Skeletor, and it's even better in the movie's theatrical cut. He sounds pretty unrecognizable, and the delivery he brings as He-Man's foe had me laughing consistently throughout the film's 141-minute runtime.

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Masters of the Universe's reviews praised the movie's comedy, and there are a surprising amount of laughs throughout its runtime. Jared Leto deserves credit for many of these moments. Whether its him getting frustrated at the end of his villainous monologues or the truly hilarious dream sequence opposite Nicholas Galitzine's Adam Glenn, Leto's performance really helped to nail down the movie's unique tone. So while the 54-year-old actor might not have done press for the movie, he really helps to make the blockbuster what it is.

Apart from Leto's performance, the way visual effects aided in his appearance as Skeletor are also impressive. While the suit was all practical (I saw it myself during my set visit) CGI is masterfully used to animate the He-Man villain's skeleton face. Add in Leto's delivery and the funny one-liners that often leave his mouth, and Skeletor is one of the biggest scene-stealers in the movie

Audiences will get to judge for themselves when Masters of the Universe hits theaters on June 5th as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll just have to wait and see how it performs at the box office, and if Travis Knight's movie kickstarts a bonafide movie franchise.