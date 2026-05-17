Kaitlin Olson's High Potential Co-Stars Take Sides In Morgan's Wagner Vs. Karadec Romance Debate, And I Need Season 3 Stat
Such a long wait.
The back half of May is always a tumultuous time for TV audiences, with oodles of season finales (and series finales) shaking up various statuses quo for the summer. Personally, I’m still mentally stuck back in early April, when High Potential closed out its second season with fateful secrets revealed and relationships seemingly destroyed, while also leaving Cpt. Wagner knocking desperately on death’s door. Alas, not even potentially fatal gunshot wounds can fully close the door on the show’s biggest debate: Morgan + Karadec or Morgan + Wagner?
There are obviously no truly correct answers just yet, as High Potential welcomed in two new showrunners to replace the now-exited Todd Harthan, so even if there were tentative plans to lean in one direction or the other, Nora and Lilla Zuckerman could very well decide to completely reverse course. That said, cast members are certainly within their rights to feel one way or the other about it, and the co-stars portraying Daphne and Oz have thoughts.
Speaking with TVLine, Javicia Leslie and Deniz Akdeniz were asked to share their preferential thoughts about whether they were on Team Karadec or Team Wagner, and I’m not mad at the Batwoman vet’s gut instinct. As she put it:
When Steve Howey's character was first introduced with his semi-creepster mustache and semi-suspcious behavior, I thought it was ludicrous to think that Morgan would ever reach a point where she'd be into that. But then Wagner shaved and became more of a personable human being with Daddy issues, and suddenly making out in an elevator wasn't the worst thing that Morgan could have been doing with her lips. So I can get behind Leslie's instincts here.
But then along comes Deniz Akdeniz with an even more logical take on things. Here's how he voices his stance in the debate:
I mean...how does one argue against that? Obviously fans are going to want what they want, and anything getting in the way is blasphemy, but at the end of the day, it's all about the character's happiness. If Morgan started off Season 3 by feeling some kind of way about Leslie's Daphne, it would be surprising, but I wouldn't rail against it if the way it was introduced made sense for the story. I trust the creative team to traverse such storytelling obstacles without breaking reality.
To that end, it's possibly telling that this debate is only between Daniel Sunjata's Karadec and Steve Howey's Wagner, without Taran Killam's Ludo even in the conversation. Fans still don't know the specifics behind why they broke up, but I'm hoping for a dedicated flashback or two in Season 3 and beyond.
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In the face of Akdeniz's sensible opinions, Leslie stepped back from her Morgan & Wagner shipping to take a more all-encompassing view, saying:
Can you imagine if High Potential's new showrunners scripted Morgan to be with Karadec, and both of them became miserable and terrible at their jobs, and the entire LAPD collapsed beneath the weight of it all? Here's hoping nothing so dramatic takes place when High Potential returns to ABC.
Sadly, Season 3 will not be back on the 2026 TV schedule, as ABC has pushed the popular drama back to a midseason premiere, so we'll be waiting longer than ever to see where Morgan's love life goes next.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
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