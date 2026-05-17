One Major Event That Could (Allegedly) Prompt Timothée Chalamet To Propose To Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have, for the most part, kept their relationship between themselves for the past three years. This year has seen a change in that, with the Marty Supreme star acknowledging his partner publicly in acceptance speeches and even answering questions about getting engaged. According to some sources, that big step could happen sooner rather than later, if one very major event comes to fruition.

It’s no secret how much Timothée Chalamet loves the New York Knicks — he’s skipped the past two Met Galas to watch the NBA Playoffs — and one source told The Daily Mail that Kylie Jenner’s chances of getting engaged could hinge on how the postseason plays out. The insider said:

If the Knicks actually win the title and get rings, don’t be shocked if Timmy suddenly feels a little more inspired to hand Kylie one, too. A championship parade in New York could turn into a very big year for commitments.

One ring begets another, perhaps? The thought of centering such a major life decision around a sports team is a little wild but, hey, I got married in Las Vegas a month after the New Orleans Saints won the Super Bowl, so I’m the last person to question whether or not this kind of thing happens.

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So how far away are we from finding out if this could be true? The Knicks — who last won an NBA Championship in 1973 — have earned a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals against the winner of the May 17 game between the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers. If the Knicks win that best-of-7 series, they’ll advance to the NBA Finals against the Western Conference champs — either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the San Antonio Spurs.

The NBA Finals are another best-of-7 series, starting Wednesday, June 3. Depending on how they shake out, they could end as soon as June 10 or go all the way to June 19. That means theoretically, if this source is correct, Kylie Jenner could be engaged in less than a month!

Whether or not Timothée Chalamet is basing the timing of his proposal around basketball, reports have suggested it’s going to happen this year, and a second source confirmed to The Sun that the celebrity couple is allegedly headed in that direction either way, saying:

Nobody would be surprised if they got engaged soon. He refers to her to all their mutual friends as his partner. He is 100 percent on board and in love. He never spoke openly about any woman until he dated Kylie.

Some fans have even suggested the two are already engaged, and that the rock Kylie Jenner’s been sporting on her pinky finger was, in fact, given to her by a bended-knee Chalamet.

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Still others insist that a breakup is imminent due to how Timothée Chalamet’s family feels about the Kardashians’ little sister. Indeed, three years into their relationship, it seems the couple would need to break up or get engaged for even a chance at stopping the speculation that has surrounded their romance. I doubt it would happen even then, but for now I’ll go along with the thought that there’s a lot riding on the New York Knicks’ playoff run.