Surprise! Olivia Rodrigo Is Following In Taylor Swift's Footsteps Once Again, This Time With A Hunger Games Song

Anyone else remember how fire the soundtracks were for the original Hunger Games trilogy? Everyone from Taylor Swift, Lorde, Coldplay to The Weeknd wrote fresh songs for the YA dystopian movies starring Jennifer Lawrence. As the countdown for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is officially underway, one of the biggest young names in music just announced their presence on the soundtrack: Olivia Rodrigo.

Thus far, the latest The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes trailer had revealed Rachel Zegler will sing her own iteration of “The Hanging Tree,” but the soundtrack just got even better. Olivia Rodrigo took to social media to announce she wrote a brand new song for the movie. Listen to the snippet below:

A post shared by Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo) A photo posted by on

The upcoming song is called “Can’t Catch Me Now” and Olivia Rodrigo penned the song herself. The snippet introduces an epic track from Rodrigo as she sings lyrics like “There's blood on the side of the mountain, there's writing all over the walls” and its hook “Comin' like a storm into your town, You can't, you can't catch me now.”

Rodrigo is famously a huge Swiftie, and retroactively gave Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff writing credits on her song “Deja Vu” for its similarities to “Cruel Summer” along with giving up millions in royalties to Paramore thanks to “Good 4 U” and “Misery Business” comparisons. Now, like Taylor Swift was for 2012’s The Hunger Games, Rodrigo is the first big name to be announced to be on The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

When Taylor Swift was 22, her song for The Hunger Games with The Civil Wars, "Safe & Sound," was released as a single a few months ahead of the movie's release. Check out the 2012 music video:

More to come...