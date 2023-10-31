'So Beyond Thankful': Rachel Zegler Responds After SAG-AFTRA Changes Stance And Allows The Actors In The Hunger Games Prequel To Do Press

The actors' strike rolls on and doesn’t look close to being over, which means that new movies are being released to relatively little fanfare as the stars of the projects are not part of the usual press tour of interviews, talk shows, and social media posts. Films like Dune: Part Two have been delayed as the result of a strike and other release delays are expected as productions continue to be pushed back. But not every film is suffering the same fate. There have been a few exceptions made, as smaller studios have made deals with the unions over smaller movies, that allow the actors to participate. And now the biggest studio yet has made an interim agreement for the biggest project so far, and Rachel Zegler is just as thrilled as Hunger Games fans likely are.

With the Hunger Games prequel release date set for just a couple of weeks away, Lionsgate has made a deal with SAG-AFTRA which allows the cast of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes to participate in interviews and other coverage. Star Rachel Zegler took to Instagram to say how thankful she was that the studio and the union had worked to put the deal together, saying in part…

i am so beyond thankful to @lionsgate and @sagaftra for working so hard throughout this strike to come to an agreement, allowing us to participate in press and promotion for our film, which comes to theaters on november 17. lionsgate’s efforts are proof that studios, big and small, can meet us in a place of fairness for their films and the people who work so hard to make them.

Lionsgate is not part of the AMPTP, the organization of film producers that the actors’ union is primarily negotiating with, which allows the studio to make its own agreements with the union. In this case, as has been the case with other projects, Lionsgate has agreed to everything the union is asking for, at least as it pertains to the new Hunger Games film, and in return the union gives the actors in that film the ability to do their jobs for that single project.

We have seen Jessica Chastain promote her new film as part of an interim agreement, as has Adam Driver. While some have argued that the interim agreements muddy the waters of the strike, others have argued, as Zegler does here, that the agreement shows that studios are capable of providing what the actors are asking for. And it should only be easier for the larger studios to do so. Read Zegler’s full comments below.

Fans who have been excited about the Hunger Games prequel will certainly be glad that the stars will be out in advance of the new movie. Lionsgate is certainly expecting that seeing Zegler and company will help build the hype, which will in turn translate into a stronger box office. And if that does happen, it will be interesting to see if that has an impact on the strike as a whole.