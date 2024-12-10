‘I’d Rather Be Controversial Than Boring.’ Olivia Wilde Gets Real About Female Directors In Hollywood And What That’s Meant For Her Own Career
Playing it safe is not the goal.
Actress Olivia Wilde has been dipping her toes into directing over the last few years. She was the director for the 2019 film Booksmart, as well as 2022’s Don’t Worry Darling, which received a five-minute standing ovation, despite mixed reviews. Wilde has two more films on the way that she helmed, and there's a reason why there's no shortage of directorial offerings from her.
In an interview with Deadline, Wilde opened up about her place in the entertainment industry as an actor and director. As an actress, Olivia Wilde naturally gravitated toward roles that had some risk attached, and she stated that was why people brought her on to projects, as either an actor or the director. Wilde went on to say this when she looked back on the projects she undertook:
Wilde continued to speak about her time as a director and what her goal is when it comes to making movies on both sides of the camera. The In Time star, when giving her opinion on the responses from critics and moviegoers, was quoted saying:
It isn’t a secret that films with more thought-provoking topics, or risky storylines that split the room, are shied away from. The industry can be described as trying to appeal to the widest audience, which Wilde herself touched on as the reason for why she started moving towards directing. In the interview, she stated her belief that acting is the only career where experience doesn’t matter. She went so far as to say that the more experience you have, the less valuable you are because public perception is more important. She goes on to say:
Wilde states that when you are behind the camera, your experience is everything, and the more projects you create and are a part of, the longer of a lifespan you have in the industry. Which is true, you can really express the full range of your capabilities when you're involved in more projects, and that is better shown when you are the one in control of the camera, and not just in front of it. When moving on to the subject of women and their place in the film industry, Wilde had this to say:
She went on to advocate that when given the chance to make a film, as a woman, it’s exciting because you are the one in control. Wilde stated that this is the chance to change the system rather than adhere to it, and she advocated that this is the time to be the change and not hide from showing something that might not be universally liked. Wilde closed that thought by saying:
Currently, Olivia Wilde is the director behind Naughty, a Christmas comedy that Barbie star Margot Robbie is helping fund. Wilde is also set to direct Avengelyne, which is based off of a 1990s comic book character. As mentioned, her film Don’t Worry Darling had mixed reactions and seemed to have drama on and off the screen between cast members, including rumors that Florence Pugh and Wilde had a hard time getting along.
If you’re curious to see Wilde in the role of the director, Don’t Worry Darling is available for streaming with an Amazon Prime VIdeo subscription.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News