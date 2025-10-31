Sydney Sweeney Had A Busy Week, But She’s Not Too Busy For Date Night

Actress Sydney Sweeney has made countless headlines in recent years. After becoming a household name for playing Cassie Howard in Euphoria (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription), the public has become fascinated with her career and personal life. While she's had a busy week, signing on to a remake of That Man from Rio, she still found time for date night. Although that includes going to a comedy set that explicitly poked fun at her famous TV role.

Fans of Sweeney have been treated to a ton of projects, and her career is showing no signs of slowing down. A report by THR reveals that she and Scooter Braun attended comedian Matt Rife's sold-out show at Laugh Factory in Hollywood. Although it turns out that her time on Euphoria was referenced by opener Jackson McQueen, who made a few cracks about how "titties are always out” on the acclaimed show. At one point he said:

She’s at the pharmacy and her titties are out — it’s wild. For no reason.

Euphoria is a HBO show that got the world talking, thank to its portrayal of of teenage sexuality and drug use. Since then Sweeney has been dubbed a sex symbol, and there's been a ton of discourse surrounding her body. I can only imagine how she felt as this become fodder for jokes at comedy set while she watched from the VIP with Braun.

Sweeney has spoke about Euphoria's nude scenes before, and the way that they've influenced the public's perception of her. Despite the tons of TV and movie projects on her long resume, this seems to be a stigma that continues to follow her. For her part, she reportedly took McQueen's joke in stride.

What we know about Euphoria Season 3 is limited, but Sweeney will once again return as Cassie Howard in the forthcoming season. And as such, I assume we'll get renewed discourse about the way her body looks on the HBO series. But we'll have to see if she earns another Emmy nomination for portraying the fan favorite character.

(Image credit: HBO)

Sydney Sweeney has made a ton of headlines this week alone, both for her professional and personal life. She recently turned heads in a sparkly sheer dress, and also did an interview about how she wants to do The Amazing Race with The White Lotus creator Mike White. And through it all she still managed to take some time to laugh at a comedy show... even if she was fodder for one comedian's set.

Sweeney has a ton of upcoming projects on the way, including The Housemaid and Christy, the latter of which arrive on November 7th as part of the 2025 movie release list. As for Euphoria Season 3, that's expected to arrive sometime in the spring.