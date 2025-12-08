'Everybody On Social Media's Insane.' Sydney Sweeney Claps Back At Users Who Declare She's Had So Much 'Work' Done

Sydney Sweeney’s name always seems to be trending, whether it’s for one of the several 2025 movie releases she’s been in, her red carpet goth ensemble or rumors from behind the scenes of her alleged relationship with Scooter Braun. For the most part, she seems content to let people talk, but she did have a strong message for those who have accused her of undergoing cosmetic procedures.

The Euphoria actress participated in a “Truth Serum” interview for Allure with Amanda Seyfried — who she’s co-starring with in the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation The Housemaid. When asked what beauty rumor she wanted to debunk about herself, Sydney Sweeney was ready to clear the air, saying:

I have never gotten work done. I am so scared of needles, you have no idea. I am too scared of needles.

While it’s certainly not uncommon for celebrities to parktake in a touch of Botox or filler to smooth or shape their features, Sydney Sweeney denies that’s a route she’d take. Even when Amanda Seyfried pointed out that a little help can go a long way, especially when you get older, Sweeney indicated it was the needle that was the issue.

As for aging, she had something to say about that, too, and she clapped back at the fans who use old pictures of her as “proof” that she’s made adjustments to her visage, stating:

You cannot compare a photo of me from when I was 12 to a photo of me at 26 with professional makeup and lighting. Of course I’m gonna look different. Everybody on social media is insane.

She’s got a point. Very few people can say their faces haven’t changed at all over the past 10 to 15 years, and now Sydney Sweeney has access to professional makeup, makeup artists and only the best lighting. Honestly, if she didn’t look different than those older photos, she’d probably have a problem.

The cosmetic work rumors weren’t the only things she opened up about during the conversation. She and Amanda Seyfried also discussed how important physical attractiveness was in a partner, and while Sydney Sweeney admitted that she would certainly like a “well-kept man that’s tall and handsome and with beautiful eyes and big arms and hands” (who wouldn’t?), it’s a non-starter if he’s got a “shit personality.”

And while she’s in the business of clearing up rumors, the Christy star also got into the whole American Eagle jeans controversy from earlier this summer. The ad used the phrase “great jeans” as a pun for the word “genes,” which some related to the concept of eugenics.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sydney Sweeney, who typically doesn’t respond to headlines about herself — negative or positive — said she ultimately thought her silence was worsening the issue, and she spoke out to say she is “against hate and divisiveness” and is “always trying to bring people together.”

We’ll have to see if the actress continues to speak out about all the rumors that tend to circulate about her, but in the meantime, you can see her and Amanda Seyfried in The Housemaid, which hits theaters on Friday, December 19.