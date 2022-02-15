One Harry Potter Moment Robert Pattinson Says Was Totally His Idea, And One He Says He Later Repeated In Twilight

Robert Pattinson has managed to make quite a name for himself over the last decade or so. The British actor became a young adult icon due to his role as Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise and, after starring in a string of acclaimed indie films, he’s set to don the Batsuit in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. But let’s not forget that in 2005, he made his first high-profile movie appearance in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Though he was still in the early days of his career at the time, it turns out he was able to make a key suggestion for his character, which he later implemented into the teen vampire franchise.

In Goblet of Fire, Robert Pattinson played Cedric Diggory, the charming and friendly Hufflepuff student who competed alongside Harry Potter in the Triwizard Tournament. The young man played a key role in the pivotal Wizarding World instalment, which Pattinson is well aware of. Though he didn’t seem to have too much creative input in the J.K. Rowling adaptation, he did recently reveal to GQ that he added a memorable element to Cedric’s introduction:

He’s the first death in Harry Potter, which is my claim to fame. It was definitely my concept to jump out of the tree, at the beginning for my intro, which I then kind of repeated later on in Twilight. For some reason, I always have the suggestion to be like, ‘Why doesn’t he just appear just like jumping out of a tree?’

As any Twilight fan will tell you, it’s quite common to see Edward Cullen has leaped from and around his fair share of trees. It may seem like a simple thing, but the creative choice has contributed to some pretty memorable on-screen moments. Plus, it’s hard to deny that Robert Pattinson pretty much nails it every single time.

The actor seems to have a somewhat interesting relationship with his role in the Harry Potter franchise. He’s certainly grateful for it, but he doesn’t mind poking fun at it as well. Just recently, he hilariously recalled his prep for the role, which apparently involved reading a book on method acting. He also joked that he felt “dorky” while holding his wand. Nevertheless, the character resonated with Potter fans, and many were disappointed when the actor himself didn’t return for the recent reunion special .

As mentioned though, Robert Pattinson has come a long way since then and, ironically, his latest role seems to be a natural next step for his tried and true practice. In The Batman, his character will be leaping from buildings instead of trees and, given the antihero’s comic book roots, Pattinson likely didn’t have to make a suggestion in that instance. I’m sure he’ll pull things off just as well in the comic book flick as he did in his past movies.