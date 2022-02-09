Robert Pattinson Hilariously Pokes Fun Of His Harry Potter Performance As Cedric Diggory

Actor Robert Pattinson is an A-list talent who has worked with many of the most prolific filmmakers out there. And while his career is synonymous with roles in Twilight and The Batman, he became a household name thanks to his gig in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. And Pattinson is now hilariously poking fun at his performance as Cedric Diggory.

Robert Pattinson only appeared in one of the Harry Potter movies , but it is one of the most beloved. He played Hogwarts favorite Cedric Diggory, who is murdered as Voldemort is resurrected. While fans think of his performance fondly, Pattinson has another perspective. He recently joked about his work on set, saying:

I think I read a book on method acting. The only thing I really got out of it was beating yourself up before every single scene. That was basically my only concept for how to prepare for a scene. I was psyching myself up as if I was getting into a fight or something and just screaming into a pillow and fighting, punching myself and ripping my clothing.

Well, that’s one way of joining the Wizarding World . It looks like Robert Pattinson used whatever tools he had to get ready for filming Harry Potter 4, especially during those more intense scenes during the Triwizard Tournament. Although it sounds like he’s not physically beating himself up before shooting nowadays.

As he explained to GQ, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire was one of Robert Pattinson’s first big gigs, and it involved some intense concepts like stunts and visual effects. And while he would hype himself up physically, going “method” caused some complications on set. Namely because his prosthetic wounds would keep falling off his face due to the sweat.

Later in that same clip, Robert Pattinson explained one of the more unique aspects of his performance in Harry Potter. Specifically, the way Cedric Diggory holds his wand during some of the more intense sequences. As the Lighthouse actor explained,

I remember holding a wand and thinking that it felt so dorky to hold it like a magic wand, so I'm holding it like a gun with two hands, thinking I'm in, like, a Die Hard movie. I think I even have one eye closed when I'm looking down like it's got a viewfinder.

It turns out that Bruce Willis is to blame for Robert Pattinsons’ mark o n the Wizarding World . Cedric definitely had his own style throughout Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, starting with making his entrance jumping out of a tree. Unfortunately, his time on the screen was cut short when he was the first character to die before our eyes in the beloved franchise.