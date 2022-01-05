Fans Have Some Thoughts After Robert Pattinson Misses The Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts Reunion Special

Putting together a reunion special like Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts has to be one hell of a feat. To bring together so many actors from the cast, two decades after they first created magic with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, was probably really hard. But who said logistics should get in the way of a friendly roast; especially when Robert Pattinson’s absence from the proceedings certainly left some fans with thoughts?

With the man who once played Cedric Diggory in 2005’s Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire not being present for HBO Max’s retrospective event, it was time for the people of Twitter to do their thing. Noting Pattinson’s no show as a point of order, it was open season on The Batman star when it came to the reactions. Though as you’ll see in this first tweet, the way that those who did appear addressed his presence didn’t help matters:

love the way the Harry Potter cast pretends that Robert Pattinson is a dead person who was invisibleJanuary 1, 2022 See more

No one really knows why Robert Pattinson didn’t take part in Return to Hogwarts, but the man certainly has one potentially huge reason sitting on his desk. There’s a possibility that his reshoot schedule on director Matt Reeves’ The Batman may have prevented him from being able to participate. It’s certainly a better scenario than the one laid out in this next message:

i wonder if robert pattinson remembers he was in harry potterJanuary 2, 2022 See more

That particular callout almost feels like a jab at Mr. Pattinson and his complicated history with another franchise , Stephenie Meyer’s Twilight Saga. This is a hot take, as that experience has endeared itself to the actor’s heart in its own way. Not to mention, he’s never had a problem sharing his fondness of Harry Potter , and what it did for his acting career. Though it could also be a sly reference to that time he forgot co-star Emma Watson’s name on set, which only makes the next meme-worthy entry in this roundup all the more applicable:

Thinking Robert Pattinson even remembers he was in a Harry Potter film much less would show up for a reunion special pic.twitter.com/ncAtBxLJ4uJanuary 4, 2022 See more

Reasoning aside, though Robert Pattinson’s role in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire may have seemed like a footnote in the total history of the Wizarding World franchise, it was a part that landed him straight into the hearts of fans. After all, disappointment over the omission of a fan favorite actor/character is just as strong an image as seeing Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint together for the first time in years. Leave it to the Potter fandom to take those lemons, and turn them into punny lemonade:

One could argue you would also have been Robbed if he *was* in it 😜😜January 3, 2022 See more

Why Robert Pattinson didn't partake in the Harry Potter reunion is still a mystery, and one we may have to wait for the answers to. Just like the world will have to bide its time until he takes flight this year as The Batman, which will debut only in theaters on March 4, with its HBO Max debut already set for April 19th. For this and all other release date inquiries you may have, head over to the 2022 release schedule , and hunt down your most awaited quarry.

Finally, at the time of this writing you can catch Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, and the complete eight-film saga, on HBO Max as well. So if you’re feeling nostalgic for Cedric Diggory, or the entire Hogwarts history, you’re already taken care of. With options like that, it's either easy or hard to feel Robbed in the long run; depending on which definition you subscribe to.