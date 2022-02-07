Spoilers ahead for 2022’s Scream.

Wes Craven’s original Scream is considered one of the best horror movies of all time. The generations of fans were thrilled to see the recent sequel, which was a critical and box office success . And with another slasher recently greenlit , one Scream newcomer already has me nervous for the sixth movie.

This year’s Scream movie was helmed by Ready or Not filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who crafted a new installment deeply connected to the original. One of these connections came in new characters Chad and Mindy Meeks-Martin, who were the nephew and niece of Jamie Kennedy’s Randy. The latter was played by Yellowjackets star Jasmin Savoy Brown, who is already making me nervous for her character in the recently announced sequel. As she shared,

Say it isn’t so! Chad and Mindy were two new Scream characters that fans (myself included) really responded to when it arrived in theaters. And while they both miraculously survived their encounter with Ghostface, it seems Jason Savoy Brown isn’t convinced they’ll be so lucky the second time around.

The above post comes to us from Jasmin Savoy Brown’s personal Instagram account, and is sure to pique the interest of fellow Scream fans out there. Since another movie is on the way, it’s presumed that she and co-star Mason Gooding will be back for another massacre at Woodsboro. But only time will tell which survivors end up getting the knife in the recently announced project. Hopefully the twins both manage to live.

For his part, Mason Gooding seems to think that Jason Savoy Brown’s character Mindy is more likely to make it out of the next Scream alive. He weighed in the comments section, making reference to Brown’s acclaimed performance in Yellowjackets. As he put it,

Baby we all watched Yellowjackets we know it’d be you 😪

What a class act. We’ll just have to wait and see exactly what Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have in store for the upcoming Scream sequel. After all, there were a surprisingly high amount of survivors this time around. In addition to the twins, both Tara and Sam (Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera) made it out alive. Plus there’s the iconic heroes Sidney and Gale, played by icons Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox.

Moviegoing audience might have been surprised to see Mason Gooding’s Chad survive Scream in particular, because he got savagely attacked by Ghostface at the end of the second act. But he was rolled out on a gurney in the final moments of the movie, just as Dewey was in Wes Craven’s original .

Not much is known about the upcoming Scream sequel, except that the directors and writers of the last movie will be back behind the camera. No actors are officially attached to the project, but fans are hoping to see everyone who survived the last attack. Plus other legacy characters like Hayden Panettiere’s Kirby Reed from Scream 4.