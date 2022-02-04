Scream’s Neve Campbell On That Time The New Filmmakers Geeked Out So Much They Forgot To Direct

The horror genre is a unique one; despite the grisly and terrifying scenes, major franchises hold a special place in fans’ hearts. Wes Craven’s 1996 Scream movie is arguably one of the best horror movies , recently returning to theaters with an acclaimed new sequel. And franchise star Neve Campbell spoke about the time the new filmmakers geeked out so much they forgot to direct her.

The new Scream movie was a critical and box office success, and another sequel was recently announced . That slasher was helmed by Ready or Not filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who are massive fans of the late Wes Craven’s work on the first four movies . Neve Campbell recently shared a fun story about Bettinelli-Olpin in particular, saying:

You couldn’t find better people to jump in, because their enthusiasm was intoxicating. They were like pinching themselves, they couldn’t believe that they were getting to make this movie. In fact Matt, my first scene he was watching the monitor and he forgot to say cut because he thought he was watching the new Scream movie. It was that real for him, which was really sweet.

How fun is that? It’s no wonder that audiences responded so well to the new Scream; the folks behind the camera are superfans just like them. So it makes a ton of sense that they might have a pinch me moment while working Neve Campbell as she stepped back into the role of Sidney for the first time on the new set.

Neve Campbell’s story about Matt Bettinelli-Olpin comes from a recent appearance on Literally! With Rob Lowe . She reflected on Scream memories old and new, including this delightful tidbit from the most recent set. Of course, fans out there are likely only concerned with whether or not the House of Cards alum will be back for the recently announced sixth movie.

The love that Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have for the Scream franchise was written all over the new movie. Music from the original was used, there were a number of easter eggs , and there were some surprise character returns. What’s more, their respect for Wes Craven was how Neve Campbell was convinced to return in the first place.

The new Scream recently passed $100 million at the global box office, and shortly after it was revealed that Paramount and Spyglass have green lit another sequel from the same team of directors and writers. But said announcement made no reveals about the upcoming slasher’s possible cast. That being said, it’s hard to imagine the franchise without Neve Campbell’s iconic final girl.

Spoilers ahead for Scream.

It should be interesting to see where this next sequel goes, especially after 2022’s Scream left so many survivors to catch up with. While we said goodbye to some major legacy characters, a ton of the cast should be able to appear in the next movie. In addition to Sidney and Gale, there’s also two sets of siblings: Sam and Tara (Melissa Barrerra and Jenna Ortega) and Mindy and Chad Meeks-Martin (Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding.)