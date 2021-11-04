Original Harry Potter Director Chris Columbus Wants To Helm The Cursed Child, Could A Full Reunion Actually Happen?
By Corey Chichizola last updated
Cross your fingers and wands.
The Harry Potter franchise has been entertaining audiences for decades, starting with J.K. Rowling’s novels and then expanding to the wildly popular eight-movie film franchise. Director Chris Columbus helmed the first two installments of the Wizarding World, helping to make actors like Daniel Radcliffe stars in the process. It turns out that he wants to helm Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, so could a full reunion actually happen?
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is set of stage plays that serve as a sequel to the original series. We catch up with the Boy Who Lived in his adulthood, with the story largely focused on his and Draco Malfoy’s sons. It turns out that Chris Columbus is interested in directing a film adaptation, which sounds like the perfect opportunity to bring back the entire company. As he recently put it,
Well, my mind is blown. While there’s currently no plans for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to become a movie, it does seem like somewhat of an inevitability. And hopefully Chris Columbus’ interest in directing and the original cast's natural aging results in the stars aligning.
Chris Columbus’ comments to Variety come from a piece about the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Eventually the conversation turned to the stage sequel, and his clear interest in being the one to adapt it for film. What’s more, he seemingly wants to bring back original cast members like Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.
Ever since Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was released back in 2016, fans have been eager to see the time-traveling story on the big screen. The original Harry Potter cast is regularly asked about their interest in returning to reprise their roles, to varying degrees of enthusiasm. But could reuniting with Chris Columbus behind the camera be the kind of detail that might encourage the group of Hogwarts alums to return to the Wizarding World?
As previously mentioned, a number of Harry Potter cast members have been asked about their interest in possibly reprising their roles for a Cursed Child movie. Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton doesn’t seem convinced it’ll happen, while Rupert Grint seems open to the idea. As for Daniel Radcliffe himself, he didn’t even have an interest in seeing the stage plays live. Still, fans will be holding out hope that Chris Columbus’ interest is a potential game changer.
The Wizarding World continues to grow with the Fantastic Beasts franchise, with the upcoming threequel The Secrets of Dumbledore expected to hit theaters on April 15th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.