Original Harry Potter Director Chris Columbus Wants To Helm The Cursed Child, Could A Full Reunion Actually Happen?

The Harry Potter franchise has been entertaining audiences for decades, starting with J.K. Rowling’s novels and then expanding to the wildly popular eight-movie film franchise. Director Chris Columbus helmed the first two installments of the Wizarding World, helping to make actors like Daniel Radcliffe stars in the process. It turns out that he wants to helm Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, so could a full reunion actually happen?

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is set of stage plays that serve as a sequel to the original series. We catch up with the Boy Who Lived in his adulthood, with the story largely focused on his and Draco Malfoy’s sons. It turns out that Chris Columbus is interested in directing a film adaptation , which sounds like the perfect opportunity to bring back the entire company. As he recently put it,

I would love to direct The Cursed Child. It’s a great play and the kids are actually the right age to play those roles. It’s a small fantasy of mine.

Well, my mind is blown. While there’s currently no plans for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to become a movie, it does seem like somewhat of an inevitability. And hopefully Chris Columbus’ interest in directing and the original cast's natural aging results in the stars aligning.

Chris Columbus’ comments to Variety come from a piece about the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Eventually the conversation turned to the stage sequel, and his clear interest in being the one to adapt it for film. What’s more, he seemingly wants to bring back original cast members like Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

Ever since Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was released back in 2016, fans have been eager to see the time-traveling story on the big screen. The original Harry Potter cast is regularly asked about their interest in returning to reprise their roles, to varying degrees of enthusiasm. But could reuniting with Chris Columbus behind the camera be the kind of detail that might encourage the group of Hogwarts alums to return to the Wizarding World?

As previously mentioned, a number of Harry Potter cast members have been asked about their interest in possibly reprising their roles for a Cursed Child movie. Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton doesn’t seem convinced it’ll happen, while Rupert Grint seems open to the idea. As for Daniel Radcliffe himself, he didn’t even have an interest in seeing the stage plays live. Still, fans will be holding out hope that Chris Columbus’ interest is a potential game changer.