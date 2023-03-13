Oscars: Jimmy Kimmel Made A Joke About Will Smith's Slap During His Opening Monologue Because Of Course

With Oscar night already in full swing, the 95th Annual Academy Awards are already moving on with the festivities for this year’s crop of winners. Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue started things off with a bang, as he clearly had to make a joke about Will Smith’s Oscar Slap. Glad we got that that out of the way... although smart money says there might be more jokes.

During the Oscars, Kimmel’s array of comedic remarks ran the gamut from cracking wise about Tom Cruise and James Cameron not being at the show to the lack of female directors nominated in the field of Best Director. Towards the end of his remarks, what could be called the centerpiece of his schtick touched upon last year’s altercation between Smith and presented Chris Rock. Here’s how Jimmy Kimmel referenced last year’s infamous event:

We know this is a special night for you, We want you to have fun, we want you to feel safe, and most importantly we want me to feel safe. So we have strict policies in place. If anyone in this theater commits an act of violence, at any point during the show, you will be awarded the Oscar for Best Actor, and permitted to give a 19 minute long speech. No but seriously, the Academy has a crisis team in place. If anything unpredictable or violent happens during the ceremony, just do what you did last year: nothing. Sit there and do nothing. Maybe even give the assailant a hug.

More to come...