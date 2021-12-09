Outlander’s Sam Heughan Shares Bloodshot BTS Photo With Vin Diesel (And Has A Very Scottish Joke)

For Outlander fans, Sam Heughan is the Jamie Fraser of our dreams , and to Caitriona Balfe’s Claire Randall too, I guess. As we wait for the series to return for Season 6 in early 2022, the actor is looking back on one of his other recent roles. Remember when he faced off against Vin Diesel in Bloodshot?

You may have missed it. Bloodshot hit theaters on March 13, 2020 – the same day many of us began our quarantines at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the circumstances of bad timing, Bloodshot would go on to make just $33 million worldwide against a $45 million budget. Now Heughan is looking back at the project, with an out-of-the-blue throwback of being on set. Take a look:

Sam Heughan took to Instagram to share a set photo of himself with Vin Diesel and the film’s director Dave Wilson. The Outlander actor said it was one of his “favorite moments” on the set of the film. Plus, he made a little Scottish joke in terms of Vin Diesel having airpods in his ears as he laid down in the scene. In Heughan’s words:

I still wonder what @vindiesel was listening to, hoping it was a Scottish pipe band…

Of course he had to! Sam Heughan had his fans laughing in the comment section with his random post. In between the joking, the actor did write that he “loved playing Dalton” in the film. Perhaps he missed being on the set of Bloodshot with Vin Diesel when he posted this.

Bloodshot is based on the comic book property of the same name from Valiant Comics that follows U.S. Marine Ray Garrison being killed and then resurrected by experimental nanite technology, which then gives him special abilities like advanced healing and super strength. In the 2020 movie, Sam Heughan plays Corporal Jimmy Dalton, who is a former Navy SEAL who loses his legs during a mission, is given prosthetic legs and enhancements, and becomes the leader of the super soldier team created by tech company, Rising Spirit Technologies (RST).

For as much fun as Sam Heughan had on Bloodshot, it’s likely to be a unique experience to his career considering the character falls to his demise by the end of the movie after becoming one of the villains. Bloodshot did not impress critics either , but audiences were kinder, giving the movie a B through CinemaScore.