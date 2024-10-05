6 Oz-Related Movies To Watch While We Wait For Wicked

We're off to see the Wizard, the Wonderful Wizard Of Oz, when Wicked tornadoes its way onto the 2024 movie schedule.

But is he really so “wonderful”? That’s been put into question ever since the 1939 The Wizard of Oz movie (Which, believe it or not, isn[t the first adaptation of the novel). This idea of the wizard not being such a wonderful person is put even more into question with the film adaptation of Wicked , starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande .The wizard is not just some humbug in this story, but rather has more...let’s just say...questionable motives.

And, with Wicked Part 1 coming in November , what better time than now to check out some other interpretations of the famous 1900 book by L. Frank Baum? Take a skip down the Yellow Brick Road with me?

The Wizard of Oz (1939)

The OG. The classic. One of the most influential movies of all time . The list of plaudits for this film goes on and on, and for good reason. Even though it came out all the way back in 1939, it can still easily be watched today.

In fact, when I was on a plane ride to Japan recently where I got to watch several movies , one of the films I rewatched was The Wizard of Oz, and I enjoyed it with my son beside me.

Telling the story of Kansas adventurer Dorothy (and her dog) getting sucked up into a tornado, and plopped down into a strange new world, The Wizard of Oz is one of the most imaginative stories ever told.

The characters are instantly recognizable: The Tin Man, the Scarecrow, the Cowardly Lion, Glinda, the Good Witch. And that’s just the good characters. You then have the Wicked Witch of the West, the flying monkeys, and the super sketchy Wizard.

It’s all just perfect, absolutely perfect, and the original The Wizard of Oz is a must-watch if you haven’t seen it yet and intend to go see Wicked. The story of “the wicked” witch Elphaba becoming an outcast is good enough on its own, but it’s made all the better if you already know the other characters like The Wizard, Glinda, and especially the Scarecrow. Oh, and speaking of which…

The Wiz (1978)

Directed by Sidney Lumet, and starring an all-black cast featuring Diana Ross, Nipsey Russell, Richard Pryor, and Michael Jackson (as the Scarecrow!) The Wiz is a widely beloved movie today, but, would you believe that it was a commercial failure upon its initial release?

With a budget of $24 million, and box office earnings of $21 million, The Wiz waited for years (and new audiences) to finally become a beloved film. Which is fine, since the same happened to the original The Wizard of Oz, which had a $2.7 million budget and only eked out a box office of $3 million when it first came out. So, that film was a far bigger flop than it’s seen as today.

No matter, since The Wizard of Oz is now a classic, and so is The Wiz. In this version, Dorothy, played by Diana Ross, is a school teacher from Harlem, and she gets whisked away to Oz in a snowstorm.

The rest of the movie plays out much like the original movie, but with a lot more songs, and a very unique version of Oz, with dancing crows, and, er, prostitutes . Instead of skipping down the yellow brick road, they “ease” on down it .

Honestly, if you only see one Oz movie (Besides the 1939 one, of course) before you see Wicked, make it The Wiz. It’s something else.

Return To Oz (1985)

Return to Oz is the stuff of nightmares . In this sequel of sorts to the 1939 movie, Dorothy is in a mental institution (You heard that right), as Aunt Em and Uncle Henry don’t believe Dorothy when she talks about the land of Oz.

In fact, the doctors are about to give Dorothy shock therapy, when she’s rescued, and then returns to Oz, which has changed dramatically since her last time there.

In this Oz, she has new companions, like a talking chicken, a giant pumpkinhead man, and a robot. She’s also hunted by these really creepy people called The Wheelers.

If this all sounds like a fever dream to you, then you’re not alone, as I once thought I dreamt this movie, only to learn that no, I had seen it as a child, and it was just as bizarre as I remember it being.

Based on the third novel, Ozma of Oz, Return to Oz sees Dorothy up against a new villain in the Nome King, who is also really creepy . Honestly, if you like what you’re hearing, then you should definitely check it out. It’s pretty far off the beaten path from Wicked, but it’s an interesting curiosity all the same.

The Muppets’ Wizard of Oz (2005)

Picture your favorite Muppet . Now, envision them in Oz, as that’s pretty much what you get with The Muppets’ Wizard of Oz. This time around, Dorothy is played by the singer Ashanti, and she wants to sing backup for the Muppets.

Unfortunately (Or perhaps, fortunately) she gets swept away in a tornado, and goes on an adventure, where it’s pretty much the original story…but with Muppets. [Cue an Animal drum solo.]

However, that “but with Muppets” part makes all the difference, as this is probably the wackiest version of the story ever told. How wacky is it? Well, so wacky, that it’s the only one that actually has a scene with Quentin Tarantino swinging a sword at Kermit the Frog.

Yeah. It’s that kind of movie. Check this one out for a laugh and a healthy dose of Gonzo.

Tom and Jerry & The Wizard of Oz (2011)

This might sound like an odd comparison, but do you know how in The Lord of the Rings movies, the fellowship is broken, and Sam and Frodo go off on their own to drop the ring into Mount Doom, while the others fight in order to provide them the opportunity to do so?

Well, Tom and Jerry & The Wizard of Oz kind of feels like that, as it’s the story of The Wizard of Oz, but with Tom and Jerry kind of acting on the fringes of that story.

Now, don’t get me wrong. It’s nowhere near as epic as The Lord of the Rings films . However, in this playful movie, Tom and Jerry are kind of just there, while Dorothy is going on her own little adventure.

It’s not a particularly long movie, but if you like Tom and Jerry, and want to see them in Oz, then this is a nice primer for Wicked.

Oz The Great And Powerful (2013)

Though it’s not one of the better Sam Raimi movies , Oz the Great and Powerful might be the best companion piece to Wicked once the film eventually comes out. That’s because much like Wicked, OtGaP is a prequel to the events of The Wizard of Oz, but this time, instead of making the “wicked” Witch of the West the protagonist, we get Oscar Diggs, aka, the wizard as the hero.

The film goes deep into the wizard’s relationship with the three witches, and it’s a visual spectacle. There are hints of the story that would later come to be, but it’s cool seeing Oz from a different perspective. It’s certainly worth a gander if you want to see a vastly different version of the story.

And, that’s the list. For more news on all things Wicked-related, be sure to swing by here often.