Watching Paul Mescal, Jessie Buckley And Hamnet Cast Dancing To Rihanna On Set Is The Best Remedy For That Sob-Worthy Ending

If you’re following all the award shows airing on the 2026 TV schedule, you know that Hamnet has been one of the most-acclaimed films to come out from this past year. It’s also back in theaters for a second run this week. What a better way to celebrate than with a Rihanna dance party?! No, really.

As Hamnet continues to get a lot of love from audiences and the Hollywood awards circuit five months after its world premiere, Focus Features shared a joyous video of the cast and the crew dancing to “We Found Love” by Rihanna on the set. Check it out:

SPOILER ALERT: Hamnet is about the death of William Shakespeare and his wife’s only son, Hamnet, who passed at the age of 11 and ended up inspiring Hamlet. The video above shows everyone on The Globe Theater set all busting moves to the Rihanna hit. It’s really sweet and emotional to see Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley dancing carefree alongside the Hamnet actor, Jacobi Jupe, after witnessing them acting out the complete tragedy of losing their young son.

At the end of Hamnet, Buckley’s Agnes finally makes it out to her husband’s play, Hamlet. She has a really transformative experience seeing how her husband has used his grief to create a beautiful piece of art, which is widely thought of as the most famous play of all time.

A vision of the late Hamnet comes to her as she watches the play. Obviously we know it’s a movie and all, but seeing everyone in their costumes having a moment of levity all together on the same set where Hamnet had us busting up in tears is really cathartic, and must have been as such for all in the video. I’m also loving these comments from the TikTok:

“going to pretend this is the real ending” - @gogosrh

“What a happy movie this must be” - @thesamuelbeez

“Should have played this like a marvel post credit scene” - @ianjoeee

“This is exactly what we needed after the HEARTBREAK we endured with this movie 😅😅❤️❤️” - @shotbysary

“I cried my eyes out just for them to be acting like THIS huh?” - @ellaonfilm

In the video, you can also see director Chloé Zhao among the crowd dancing along with everyone. The Hamnet filmmaker notably made Eternals prior to Hamnet and became the second (of three) women to win an Oscar for Best Director for Nomadland, along with the movie winning Best Picture in 2020.

CinemaBlend named Hamnet one of the best movies of 2025, specifically in the high position of No. 4 after critics also said nothing but good things about it upon its release. You can see Hamnet in theaters now.