Jennifer Aniston Has Only One Request After The Oscar Noms Dropped

Jennifer Aniston is famous for her work on television with The Morning Show and of course Friends, but the actress reacted to the full list of 98th Academy Awards nominations with a stellar movie recommendation. She wants her social media followers to see Hamnet ASAP, and the timing couldn't be better with the Oscars approaching in the 2026 TV schedule. Whether you want to tune in to all the nominees ahead of the broadcast or just appreciate a good suggestion from an actress as accomplished as Jennifer Aniston, she's all-in on Hamnet!

Of course, she's not the only one, as Hamnet has scooped up no fewer than eight Academy Award nominations, and the odds are quite good for a trophy in at least one category. Check out Jennifer Aniston's pitch for everybody to see the film, via Instagram Story:

(Image credit: Jennifer Aniston/Instagram)

I won't spoil the events of Hamnet for those who hadn't checked it out before the recommendation from the actress, who recently considered going brunette. That said, I will warn anybody and everybody not to go into the film about William Shakespeare and his wife Agnes Hathaway mourning with the expectation of two hours of the smiling seen in Jennifer Aniston's Instagram Story, so it's worth checking out the cast dancing to Rihanna on set of the period drama for a laugh. I do get a kick out of the implication that Aniston might be in the same boat as many others and started checking out movies after the Academy Award nominations were announced!

With the Academy Awards as the third key awards ceremony honoring movies this year, it's worth looking back at the film winners at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. The CCAs aired first in the new year, with Hamnet earning eleven nominations and Jessie Buckley winning as Best Actress. The Golden Globes were second in 2026, with six nominations for Hamnet and two wins: Best Motion Picture - Drama and Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama.

Notably, co-lead Paul Mescal was nominated for Best Performance By A Male Actor at both the CCAs and Golden Globes, but left out of the Academy Award noms. Jessie Buckley addressed Mescal being snubbed by praising his "extraordinary" performance and him as her "absolute."

All in all, despite the leading man's snub, the leading woman's odds of taking home an Oscar as Actress in a Leading Role seem quite good, with Jessie Buckley sweeping the CCAs and Golden Globes so far. While Hamnet was nominated for the Best Picture category that it won at the Golden Globes, there's a long list of nominees for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. Sinners set the new all-time record for for the most nominations in a single year with a total of 16.

If you want to follow Jennifer Aniston's advice and check out Hamnet ahead of the Oscars, you have until the ceremony on Sunday, March 15. Aniston won the top prizes for TV back in her Friends days, so she knows a thing or two about awards-worthy productions.