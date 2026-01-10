How Alex And Poppy’s Dance Scene In People We Meet On Vacation Pays Homage To Dirty Dancing And Charlie’s Angels
"Let's give the people what they want."
It’s pretty obvious watching the book-to-screen adaptation of People We Meet On Vacation that When Harry Met Sally served as major inspiration. In fact, in Emily Henry’s “Behind the Book” notes, she references the great rom-com as such. However, the movie on Netflix’s 2026 schedule pays homage to more iconic films, too. Two of those references specifically come during the amazing dance number between Poppy and Alex, and I spoke to Tom Blyth and Emily Bader about them.
When I interviewed Emily Bader and Tom Blyth, who play Poppy and Alex, respectively, I had to ask about their dance scene in New Orleans. That’s because it’s both a pivotal, loving trip in PWMOV and because this moment is one of the few where we get to see Alex really cut loose. Speaking to how they came up with their moves, Bader told CinemaBlend:
Now, by itself, this dance number is incredibly fun and the joy radiating from it is infectious. However, it gets better. That’s because the choreography pays homage to two movies with iconic dance numbers. Tom Blyth broke down all that with me, saying:
I can’t get over how fun these Easter eggs are. Between the “Charlie’s Angels hip thrust” Blyth referred to, the move where Cameron Diaz and her partner crossed their arms over each other, and even the little robot moves both movies feature, I can totally feel the Charlie’s Angels energy.
Meanwhile, while they didn’t recreate the iconic lift from Dirty Dancing, they certainly did pay homage to Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze’s routine. Specifically, when Poppy and Alex come together and do a few partnered moves toward the end, it was 100% giving Dirty Dancing.
Overall, I love that Blyth, Bader, and their choreographer created moments that reference some seriously legendary movies. However, I also love how these moves help progress the story and teach us more about Poppy and Alex.
For example, as I mentioned earlier, this scene shows off a side of Alex that only comes out on vacation. While he’s normally very reserved, Poppy and these trips help him let loose and have some fun, and that was on full display as he busted a move.
I also adore this scene because it serves as such a wonderful turning point in Alex and Poppy’s relationship. While it isn’t explicitly said in the movie, the two actors and I talked about how things started to shift from platonic toward romantic in New Orleans. During the dance scene, I could for sure feel that tension as they got close while “Forever Your Girl” played.
Now, to go back and see this all play out, and to catch the fun film references for yourself, you can stream People We Meet On Vacation with a Netflix subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
