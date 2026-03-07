Where Brooklyn Beckham Reportedly Stands With His Parents After Their Birthday Tributes To Him
An insider is dropping more claims about the Beckhams.
Much has been said about the reported drama that’s been surrounding the Beckham family as of late. David and Victoria Beckham are currently estranged from their oldest son, Brooklyn, who’s accused them of controlling him and sharing disparaging thoughts on his wife, Nicola Peltz. Per reports, Victoria and David would prefer to bury the hatchet with their son and daughter-in-law and, just recently, they honored their son on his birthday. Now, a source is sharing how Brooklyn is allegedly feeling after those tributes..
Brooklyn Beckham celebrated his 27th birthday on Wednesday, March 4, and both of his parents took to social media to send him well wishes. As reported by Us Weekly, David (50) celebrated the occasion by sharing some throwback family photos to his Instagram story. The patriarch also said, “Happy Birthday Bust” along with “Love you x.” Victoria (51), for her part, shared a post in which she wrote, “Happy 27th birthday Brooklyn. I love you so much,” and dropped some vintage photos of her son.
The younger Beckham didn’t publicly respond to his parents after they shared those b-day shoutouts. If a source for Us Weekly is to be believed, that lack of action corresponds with Brooklyn’s current feelings on David and Victoria:
In a series of Instagram stories posts shared back in January, Brooklyn Beckham accused his parents for using their means to maintain a seemingly squeaky clean image. He also claimed his folks acted inappropriately in the lead-up to his and Nicola Peltz’s wedding. Brooklyn accused David and Victoria of trying to “ruin” her romance with Peltz (31) and that Victoria danced inappropriately with him at the reception, upstaging his and Nicola’s first wedding dance in the process. With that, Brooklyn is “still keeping his distance and is not in touch with his parents,” even though they’re supposedly “trying” to mend fences.
So there’s still the question of how Beckham – who also spent Christmas away from his relatives – actually ended up spending his birthday. According to Us Weekly’s insider, he “had a lovely day celebrating with Nicola, and she made him feel special.” Peltz also shared a b-day tribute to her hubby on Instagram, and it features a video of him chowing down donuts and blowing out candles:
Analysts have been weighing in on the rift amongst the Beckham family, with some saying it mirrors Prince Harry’s estrangement from the British Royal Family. Neither David nor Victoria have formally commented on the matter, as of this writing. This past January, David was directly asked for a response to the familial drama while in Davos, though he ignored the question. As Victoria and David reportedly remain eager to make up with their son, they’re also said to be concerned about the logistics of Brooklyn’s prenuptial agreement.
On that note, it would seem that Brooklyn Beckham is still standing alongside his wife during this family split. As he continues to be estranged from his relatives, it’s said that Beckham is “not letting any of the nonsense bother him.”
