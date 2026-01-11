2026 Golden Globes Live Blog: I'm Talking Red Carpet Fashion And All The Big Movie And TV Winners
The biggest awards night of 2026....so far.
It’s that time once again, pop culture imbibers, for the best 2025 movies and TV shows to earn further lauding with the Golden Globes. Thus, the time has also come for everyone to pretend that I’m pulling off the most impressive, well-choreographed (and also imaginative) opening number to this year’s Golden Globes live blog. You’ll be talking about it for days, no doubt, while also praising this years nominees who went home winners. (Here’s hoping the presenter segments aren’t as awkward as last year, though.)
Before Nikki Glaser takes the stage as the host of the ceremony, there’s all the red carpet fashion to behold, which I’m also bringing my outspokenly unprofessional opinion to. E!’s carpet coverage kicks off at 6:00 p.m. ET, while CBS’ pre-show launches an hour ahead of awards time proper, at 7:00 p.m. ET, and is also available to stream via Paramount+ subscription.
So let's hop aboard CinemaBlend's Live-Blog Express (working title) for a night of snazzy suits, dazzling dresses, emotional speeches, and an award or two every so often.
Hudson Williams' Heated Carpet Look
No rivalries here, just Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams rocking a white Armani suit with several buttons left astray. The fact that he also supplied a heel kick to show off his red-bottomed Louboutins is icing on the cake. Oh, and the Russian accent was like...sprinkles and candy pieces atop the icing.
Best Drama Polls
Now let's measure everyone's tastes for the more serious entries up for this year's biggest awards. First up, TV.
Is it too early to place all bets on The Pitt sweeping the drama categories?
Once again, the movie category is a stumper. I'll go with Big Willy Stylez and say Hamnet will get the win.
Welcome, Get Comfy And Take Some Polls
Welcome, one and all, to my 2026 Golden Globes live blog. Given that the fun has yet to begin, let's get everyone's opinions for the four most prestigious awards of the night. First, the more light-hearted fare.
I'm gonna have to go with Hacks there, if history has anything to say about it.
I love how much of a toss-up this is between Marty Supreme and One Battle After Another. And if Bugonia flies in for a surprise win, I wouldn't be so shocked.
