Critics Are Praising Paul Mescal In Hamnet, But It’s Jessie Buckley Who They Can’t Stop Talking About: ‘The Performance Of The Year’
Chloé Zhao's film is already getting awards attention.
There are plenty of 2025 movies that critics have been touting as possible awards contenders, and before it even hit theaters, Hamnet was one of them. In fact, with the book-to-screen adaptation about William Shakespeare's family getting its wide release on Friday, December 12, the film has already acquired six Golden Globe nominations. So what’s all the buzz about? Let’s see what critics are saying.
The story is a fictionalized version of the famous playwright and his wife Agnes’ lives following the death of their 11-year-old son. Directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao and starring Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley, this adaptation of Hamnet is inspiring emotional reactions in audiences, including Moira Macdonald of the Seattle Times. The critic gives the movie a perfect 4 out of 4 stars for its portrayal of how grief can be transformed into art. The review reads:
Many who have already seen the movie are calling out Jessie Buckley’s standout performance. Justin Chang of NPR says her character is “the heart of the movie,” and Buckley is “extraordinary.” The critic continues:
Odie Henderson of the Boston Globe acknowledges how tough Hamnet will be for some moviegoers, as he witnessed eight people walking out of his showing (several other critics reported the same thing). Jessie Buckley’s grief-filled howl of pain as Agnes grieves could be seen “as either humanly genuine or over-the-top.” Henderson picks the former, rating the movie 4 out of 4 stars and writing:
Christy Lemire of RogerEbert — as the mother of a son — braced herself for an emotionally wrecking experience after hearing others talk about Jessie Buckley’s portrayal. However, she felt the performance was more excessive than raw. She still recognizes the artfulness of the film overall, rating it 2.5 out of 4 stars. Lemire says:
Peter Travers of the Travers Take writes that he had also heard these complaints ahead of his screening, with others apparently calling Hamnet “grief porn.” While he warns that the film will destroy you, he also says he found it “one of the best and most emotionally engulfing movies of the year.” You can’t take your eyes off of Agnes in the final scene, the critic says. From his review:
Here at CinemaBlend, Hamnet is getting high marks from those who have seen it, even if some did find it too emotional for their tastes, and the movie is a Certified Fresh 86% on Rotten Tomatoes (92% from the audience’s Popcornmeter). If you haven’t been able to catch this one yet in theaters and want to get a start on movies you’ll see on awards ballots, find the latest from Chloé Zhao when it goes wide December 12.
