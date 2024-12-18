32 Period Piece Movies That Aren’t Boring

The words “period piece” can suggest boring, dry, and slow. But the movies we’re about to discuss on this list are anything but. So the next time you hear that title thrown around in conversation, remember these films that defy this trend of boredom.

(Image credit: Miramax)

The English Patient

Despite The English Patient having a reputation for being labeled as “boring,” the Seinfeld episode couldn’t be farther from the truth. Rather, if one approaches the supposed war story as the romantic drama it truly is, then Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche’s characters connecting over their own tragic pasts isn’t as time-wasting as what’s suggested by arguably one of the best Seinfeld episodes .

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Master & Commander: The Far Side Of The World

If you didn’t want to sail the open seas with your friends after watching Master & Commander: The Far Side of the World, you’re not doing it right. Part bromance, part naval warfare, and all epic, Russell Crowe and Paul Bettany’s Aubrey and Maturin are a pair that have taught many fans about the values of honor, camaraderie, and scientific curiosity. That Master & Commander reboot still sounds like it should give way to a legacy-quel to this beauty.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Oppenheimer

For a three-hour long, R-rated historical drama about the creation of the atomic bomb Oppenheimer seemed to defy the odds stacked against it. A box office smash the 2024 Oscar-winning juggernaut saw Cillian Murphy’s sterling performance as the lead role anchor an all-star cast. Writer/Director Christopher Nolan’s compellingly tragic tale of creation and regret flies by, landing a solid punch of dread as it closes.

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures)

Tombstone

Westerns are a genre that seemed to fade away for a moment, which is unjust considering movies like Tombstone cashed in on the Oscar win of Clint Eastwood’s Unforgiven in prime fashion. A pulpy delight that harkens back to old school Good vs. Evil stories of this genre, Kurt Russell and Val Kilmer are standouts in a movie that’s stacked to the top with A-game talents. Try telling anyone this movie is boring after watching Doc Holiday deliver his classic line, “I’m your huckleberry.”

(Image credit: Annapurna)

Lawless

Based on author Matt Bondurant’s historical novel on his family’s dealings with bootlegging, Lawless is an electric crime drama that has Shia LaBeouf, Tom Hardy, and Jason Clarke as its leads. In an ensemble that broadens out to include Jessica Chastain, Gary Oldman, and Guy Pearce, the outlaw spirit is alive and well in this energetic picture.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Hamlet (1996)

A four-hour full-text version of Hamlet would be daunting to many an actor and viewer. Writer/director Kenneth Branagh must have felt that at some point in making his version of Hamlet, which fulfills that tall order. Slightly updating the story’s time period, there are no sacrifices made in terms of the story or the majesty of William Shakespeare’s epic tragedy. It remains a staggering achievement.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Pride And Prejudice (2005)

Where does one begin when praising Joe Wright’s 2005 adaptation of Pride and Prejudice? Is it the pitch-perfect casting of Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Bennett, along with Succession cast member Matthew MacFayden as a particularly dreamy Mr. Darcy? Or is it having the late Donald Sutherland knocking it out of the park as Elizabeth’s warm and gentle father? There’s a lot to love about this movie, and it’s an undeniable fact.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Goodfellas

The time period shown in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas doesn’t feel like it would match the description of a “period piece,” especially in the eyes of those who lived through the eras depicted. But believe it or not, Ray Liotta’s tale of always wanting to be a gangster does qualify, which means this baby packs more violence, cursing, and quotable moments than you’d expect from such a project.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Emma (2020)

The best rom-coms know when to lean into the tropes, and when to innovate to invite a wider audience. Screenwriter Eleanor Catton and director Autumn de Wilde adeptly used that knowledge to deliver an offbeat adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma, starring Anya Taylor-Joy as the titular heroine. Meddlesome matchmaking results in both awkward and heartbreaking moments, which all tie together in a visually colorful feast for the eyes and the heart.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

The Last Duel

Director Ridley Scott loves his historical dramas, and 2021’s The Last Duel is firmly in the man’s wheelhouse. Based on the true story of a knight (Matt Damon) fighting an old friend (Adam Driver) over allegations of misconduct, Scott’s eye for violent spectacle is used in a measured capacity to punctuate the proceedings. Jodie Comer’s performance as the victim/accuser at the heart of the duel only further enhances the impressive result.

(Image credit: TriBeCa Productions)

A Bronx Tale

Not all mafia dramas are created equal, as we saw with Robert De Niro’s directorial effort A Bronx Tale looks at organized crime through the viewpoint of a working-class family. A semi-autobiographical picture written by actor/co-star Chazz Palminteri, we see a young man (Francis Capra / Lillo Brancato Jr) growing to idolize the local boss (Palminteri), while his father (De Niro) tries to keep him grounded in 1960’s-1970’s era New York.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

That Thing You Do!

Tom Hanks, in his writing/directing debut, gave the world not only one of the best ‘90s movies , but also a perfect pop song. That Thing You Do! is a beautiful nostalgia piece that remembers the days of Beatle-mania, and all the acts that tried to grab their one hit of wonder. Whether you prefer the theatrical or the extended cut, and there is a difference, The Wonders will always shine as brightly each time you see them do that thing that they do.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

A Haunting in Venice

The adventures of Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) took an unexpected turn into the supernatural with A Haunting in Venice, and the franchise was all the better for it. Playing like a horror film that just happens to be an Agatha Christie adaptation, this star-studded threequel could be the best of the bunch.

(Image credit: Universal)

Steve Jobs

Aaron Sorkin’s best screenplays are like good musical albums: you fall into the rhythm every time you listen. Unjustly overlooked during its 2015 release, Steve Jobs showcased three different periods of transition in the life of Apple’s firebrand innovator (Michael Fassbender). Director Danny Boyle uses film stock changes to signify the period on display, and also proceeded to give us one of Seth Rogen’s most powerful performances.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Thirteen Days

The Cuban Missile Crisis was something you had to live through to truly understand the terror. That being said, director Roger Donaldson’s Thirteen Days comes pretty close to capturing the panic felt by the Kennedy Administration as they navigate through a potential nuclear war. Bruce Greenwood’s JFK is teamed up with Robert Culp’s RFK and Kevin Costner’s Kenneth O’Donnell as the trio that anchors the picture, with a superb bench of supporting actors tying it all together into a gripping historical thriller.

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

The Favourite

For years “period piece” was almost shorthand for projects that looked like The Favourite does on the outside. Frilly dresses, powdered wigs, and English disputes over minorly hurt feelings are probably what most conjured to mind with Yorgos Lanthimos’ acidicly funny comedy. But instead, it was Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz engaging in a war of wills to curry the favour of Queen Anne (Olivia Colman). Don’t be fooled, this dark comedy has teeth you wouldn’t expect.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Selma

Director Ava Duvernay’s work on Selma took an often cited moment in history, the Selma to Montgomery marches for equal rights, and turned it into a fresh and haunting look at not-too-distant American history. Digging into the human side of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (David Oyelowo) and his part in this epic struggle, the Civil Rights Movement becomes personal for all who watch it depicted in this movingly cinematic story.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Gladiator

While Ridley Scott’s attitude toward historical accuracy hasn’t changed, neither has his method of taking ancient history and turning it into a more modern thrill ride. In 2000’s Gladiator, Scott introduced the world to the vengeful Maximus Decimus Meridius (Russell Crowe), a man who has as much strategic acumen as he does names. The Roman Empire certainly became an obsession for some after seeing this rousing tale of revenge and eternal glory.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The Godfather

It’s easy to look at The Godfather and merely see Francis Ford Coppola and Mario Puzo’s blockbuster epic that dramatizes the Corleone family’s power struggles. However, looking at the timeline of the entire trilogy and realizing that it spans almost the entire 20th century reframes one of the best movies of all time as one of three-period pieces viewers have not been able to refuse for over 50 years.

(Image credit: Dreamworks)

1917

1917 is, at its heart, a tribute to Sam Mendes’ grandfather, who served in World War I. Using technical knowhow to make the entire film look as if it’s filmed without cuts, the intensity of the story co-written between Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns is heightened by the almost non-stop pacing of the story. You’ll be hooked throughout the entire picture, from opening to close, feeling as if you’d made the journey yourself.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Brooklyn

Not all period pieces are about social upheaval or warfare. Sometimes, like with director John Crowley’s Brooklyn, the focus is on the life of a young woman (Saoirse Ronan) who emigrates from Ireland to New York in 1951. At times uplifting, bittersweet, and just downright heartbreaking, the Nick Hornby-penned film from 2015 will have you preoccupied with crying and laughing that you won’t be bored at all.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Kingdom Of Heaven

Upon release, Ridley Scott’s Kingdom of Heaven was slaughtered at the box office. It wasn’t until the almost 3.5-hour extended home video cut arrived that the Orlando Bloom starring epic depicting the Third Crusade found its audience. You should probably watch that version first, and then head back to the theatrical cut, if you’re curious as to how big the differences are.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Dunkirk

Dunkirk’s historical inspiration is a moment that some creators may not find to be too cinematic. Writer/director Christopher Nolan’s clever depiction of a time-shifting narrative showcases three fronts of action in the crucial evacuation effort waged in the titular French location. Displaying the better and darker sides of wartime humanity, it makes for an effective inspiration to dig further into this chapter of World War II history.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

The Patriot

Is Roland Emmerich’s The Patriot a bastion of historical accuracy? No. Does Mel Gibson’s problematic history cause people to approach this film with apprehension? Absolutely. For all you can say against this movie, there are almost as many reasons to watch this visually stunning and inspirational story of fighting for U.S. independence. Also, Jason Isaac’s villain and Heath Ledger’s scrappy portrayal of Gibson’s on-screen son kind of steal the show whenever composer John Williams isn’t.

(Image credit: Sony)

Little Women

To take a time worn tale like Little Women and make it fresh again is something similar to magic. Greta Gerwig did just that with her 2019 adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s timeless classic, and in doing so the Barbie director found a way to break our hearts all over again with classic literature.

(Image credit: Orion Pictures)

Amadeus

The rivalry between Mozart (Tom Hulce) and Salieri (F. Murray Abraham) is, admittedly, goosed up in director Milos Forman’s Amadeus. That doesn’t make the movie any less worthy of an audience, as it’s a fine example of turning actual history into engaging tragedy. If you weren’t a fan of classical music walking into this one, you might just change your tune coming out.

(Image credit: USA Films)

Gosford Park

Director Robert Altman’s Gosford Park is kind of like a prototype version of Downton Abbey. Only instead of the Julian Fellowes co-written drama revolving around inheritances and marrying for love, it’s a ‘30s murder mystery that weaves a wicked tale. And yes, the late Dame Maggie Smith does get some richly acidic barbs into this picture.

(Image credit: Icon Intl Entertainment)

Braveheart

The surprising success of Braveheart is one that still rings throughout the history of movies. Director Mel Gibson and writer Randall Wallace drew inspiration from the exploits of William Wallace (Gibson) and his fight during the First War of Scottish Independence. Romance and comedy mix in with fact and legend to deliver an idealized picture of a time we still don’t know everything about.

(Image credit: Disney+)

The Sound of Music

At its heart, The Sound of Music is a romantic drama, as nun turned-nanny Maria (Julia Andrews) slowly falls for employer Captain Von Trapp (Christopher Plummer). Plummer's hatred for the movie aside, the cinematic version of Rogers & Hammerstein’s beloved World War II set musical shows the values of resilience and family, all backed by a stellar soundtrack.

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

The Personal History of David Copperfield

Charles Dickens’ works have always been ripe for reinterpretation, but Armando Iannucci’s The Personal History of David Copperfield is one of the most recent examples of why they should still be retold at the movies. Assembling an all-star troupe led by Dev Patel in the lead, the script co-written with Simon Blackwell brings an irreverent lens to this literary treasure but doesn’t skimp on the heart.

(Image credit: Lionsgate Films)

American Psycho

If you don’t feel like American Psycho is a period piece, you probably have to go return some video tapes. Skewering the yuppie excess of 1980’s New York, Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale) guides us through a satirical slasher that’s mainly based in murders and executions…or is it mergers and acquisitions?

(Image credit: Ben Blackall / Focus Features LLC)

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Downton Abbey has to be the premier example of a period piece defying conventions and attracting an audience so wide its films are successes. 2022’s sequel A New Era shines in particular, as it introduces the class drama of Julian Fellowes’ hit series to the madcap world of early film production. Just be ready to shed massive amounts of tears during the final moments of the picture.