Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 With Johnny Depp May Not Be Happening But He’s Certainly Getting A ‘Sequel’ When It Comes To His Trial Testimony

While celebrity divorces can often make headlines, the ongoing legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is on another level entirely. The two have been facing off in court in Virginia, with the proceedings quickly going viral thanks to it all being available to watch on TV . And While Pirates of the Caribbean 6 with Depp might not be happening , he’s certainly getting a “sequel” when it comes to his trial testimony.

Part of the reason why Johnny Depp’s defamation case against Amber Heard has gone so viral is because both actors have personally taken the stand for days at a time. While the Aquaman actress has spent more time testifying, it seems that’s about to change. Because according to the New York Post , Depp is coming back on the stand, and could be there for up to 18 more hours.

According to this latest report, Johnny Depp is expected to take the stand Wednesday or Thursday of this week as a rebuttal witness. Both legal teams were given 61 hours and change to present their case to the judge and jury, with Amber Heard reportedly using much more of that time so far. And as such, Depp might be on the stand for more days at a time, as they’ve got over 18 hours left to plead his case.

Things are definitely going to heat up over the next week at the Virginia courtroom , as the defamation case is learning the end of the trial. In addition to Johnny Depp’s upcoming return to the stand, closing statements are expected to occur a week from Friday. Although smart money says there will be plenty of viral moments before the case is finally closed.

During their time on the stand, both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have alleged physical and mental abuse by the other. Additionally, their legal teams have provided audio of the former pair having heated arguments, showing how tumultuous the former relationship was. We’ll just have to see what explosive updates come in the last few weeks.

Because cameras are in the courtroom, the public has been especially invested in Johnny Depp’s defamation case against Amber Heard. Countless clips have gone viral, leading to endless discourse about the former marriage both online and in person. Even Starbucks stores have gotten in on the action, allowing customers to take sides via tip jars .

Given the allegations made by both Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, the stakes for the trial definitely feel high. There’s also a massive financial risk involved; Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50 million, while Heard is counter suing for even more money. Then there’s how this legal saga might affect both actors’ careers in the future.