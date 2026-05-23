I Bought My Pressure Movie Ticket - Why I'm So Ready For This Film

My decision to see a movie in theaters often happens days or even weeks before the movie comes out – and by decision, I mean, locked-in-pick-a-seat-buy-the-ticket decided. It's partially because I get so excited about a movie, I want to know I have a ticket locked in. (The other part is needing to commit to going someplace ahead of time whenever possible, but that's less a movie thing and more of a personal thing.)

That brings us to the topic of Pressure, one of the next films on the 2026 movie schedule that I'll be seeing in the theater. The ticket has been purchased – I'm planning to catch the Memorial Day early screening of the film – and I am completely ready for this intriguing-looking World War II movie from Anthony Maras, starring Brendan Fraser.

(Image credit: Focus Features/Studio Canal)

A D-Day Movie Focused On The Weather? I... Yes, That Actually Sounds Fascinating

Humans have control over plenty of things, but the weather just isn't one of them. That applies to the family barbecue you might be planning as much as it applies to the largest seaborne invasion ever attempted. Of course, the stakes are much higher in the latter situation. In Pressure, Brendan Fraser plays General Dwight D. Eisenhower, who's working beside Scottish meteorologist, Group Captain James Stagg (Andrew Scott), to decide when to launch the invasion of Normandy.

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When we hear stories of D-Day, much of it is focused on the brave people who risked (and in many cases, lost) their lives during the invasion of Normandy. Pressure is about the days before the invasion, when make-or-break decisions had to be made about the landing, factoring in concerning weather conditions that could impact the success of the mission. It's based on a true story told in a play by the same name, by David Haig, who also co-wrote the screenplay. As I haven't seen the play, my knowledge of this particular piece of the war's story is pretty limited, so I'm especially excited to learn more about it.

PRESSURE - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters May 29 - YouTube Watch On

The Trailer Looks Intense

It's hard to talk about the trailer without talking about the cast, but I'm saving that topic for the next section. Brendan Fraser getting my instant attention with his performance as Eisenhower aside, for now, the trailer for this movie had me on the edge of my seat the first time I saw it. This is one of those based-on-a-true-story movies where we essentially go in knowing the outcome, but somehow, by the trailer, it still feels like it's going to be suspenseful. Maybe I'm just excited to learn more about this vital segment of time during the war, given how crucial D-Day would prove to be for the Allied forces.

(Image credit: Focus Features/Studio Canal)

The Cast Looks Fantastic

In addition to Brendan Fraser playing General Dwight D. Eisenhower, here are some of other cast members (and who they're playing).

Andrew Scott (James Stagg)

Kerry Condon (Kay Summersby)

Chris Messina (Irving P. Krick)

Damian Lewis (Bernard Montgomery)

Pressure has a lot going for it, so I genuinely hope it lives up to that potential. I'll find out soon enough. As I mentioned, there are early screenings of the movie set for Memorial Day, so check your local listings. Pressure officially arrives in theaters on May 29, 2026.