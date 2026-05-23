The Boys’ Creator Eric Kripke Explains Why He’s So Proud Of The Series Finale

Spoilers ahead for the series finale of The Boys.

While superhero projects are everywhere, those with an Amazon Prime subscription have been treated to unique, R-rated spins on the genre. Chief among them is The Boys, which recently wrapped its tenure on the air with its series finale. And creator/showrunner Eric Kripke spoke about wrapping up various characters' stories and why he's pretty much "proud of all of them."

The final season of The Boys has been a wild ride, with the Season 5 premiere killing off A-train, and starting a long list of character fatalities. I had the chance to speak with Kripke ahead of the final two episodes airing, where I asked which characters' endings he was particularly proud of. He got honest, telling me:

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I'm proud of all of them really. Like from the beginning we really knew how we wanted each character to end, and then we spent a lot of the season just trying to build to that. So I'm really excited for people to see these two episodes because I think every character has a powerful and even poetic ending of either getting what they deserve or, you know, really showing who they are in their final moments. And each one is unique to them. So I hope people are really emotionally satisfied by it.

Rather than having doubts or FOMO, it sounds like Kripke told exactly the story he wanted to during The Boys' final season. Indeed, he told me he was inspired by Breaking Bad, and strove to create emotionally satisfying endings for the show's starring cast. He also included some surprising returns, such as Elisabeth Shue's Madelyn Stillwell showing up and finally bringing in Marie and Jordan from Gen V. Unfortunately Gen V was canceled, so we'll probably never see more of the latter characters.

I personally found the last episode satisfying, and would put in the category of series finales that actually ended well. Both The Deep and Homelander were finally killed in the last battle, and while Ashley had a moment of redemption, she was forced out of office as President. Then there's Butcher, who had a final mental break after Terror died, and was killed by Hughie to stop him from releasing the virus and killing all Supes in the process.

(Image credit: Amazon)

When the dust settled we also got to see our surviving members of The Boys get their long-awaited happy endings. MM got married and adopted Ryan, Kimiko let go over her rage and traveled to France to be close to Frenchie, and Hughie and Annie are revealed to be expecting a baby together. I felt like everyone got a proper ending in the series finale, so I get why Kripke is feeling so proud about how the comic book adaptation wrapped.

The Boys is streaming in its entirety over on Amazon Prime Video as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Luckily for fans of the franchise, we'll get another spinoff when Vought Rising arrives sometime next year.