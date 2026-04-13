Jason Statham Beats Up A Lot Of People In His New Movie... Stop Me If You've Heard This Before

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before… Jason Statham’s newest movie will see him beat up a ton of people and try to clear his name after being accused of a heinous crime. While I could be describing the hotly anticipated Beekeeper 2 that’s been building some buzz, I’m referring to another upcoming action movie starring the prolific butt-kicker and man of a thousand wisecracks: Mutiny.

Months after his Shelter bombed at the box office despite finding a big fan in Stephen King, Statham will be dishing it out again when his second action thriller hits the 2026 movie schedule. This time, Statham will play a former Special Forces operator and police officer trying to uncover an international conspiracy after being framed for murdering his billionaire friend. Somehow, he ends up on a container ship, hence the name. Despite the generic premise, this looks right up my alley.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Mutiny Doesn’t Look Like It’s Going To Reinvent The Wheel, But This Looks Great

Based on the Mutiny trailer, it doesn’t look like Jean-François Richet’s Mutiny is going to be reinventing the wheel or introducing anything revolutionary for the action genre, but that’s totally okay. Not only do I have a soft spot for Jason Statham action thrillers (I was one of A Working Man’s defenders) and movies where a one-man-army dishes out one beating after another, but I’m also a fan of Richet’s previous efforts like Plane and his 2005 remake of John Carpenter’s Assault on Precinct 13.

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What I am expecting is multiple scenes where Statham’s Cole Reed comes up with inventive ways to brutally take down armed goons on a container ship in the middle of the ocean as he attempts to get to the bottom of his friend’s murder. It’s a simple premise, but if pulled off properly, it could make for one exciting adventure before the end of the summer blockbuster season.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

I Haven’t Seen This Much Maritime Butt-Kicking Since Under Siege, And I’m So Ready

Say what you will about Steven Seagal, but Under Siege is still one of the best action movies of all time and perhaps the greatest example of “Die Hard on a [insert noun here]” of the ‘90s and beyond. Going off what I’ve seen and heard about Mutiny, we could be talking about the best maritime butt-kicker of a movie since Casey Ryback took down William Stranix and Peter Krill on the USS Missouri back in 1992.

I don’t know if there will be any models jumping out of a cake or naval officers dressing up in drag for some reason, but Jason Statham’s Cole Reed is seen in the trailer taking out at least two dudes with hooks to the mouth. He’s no fisherman, but he’s definitely caught my attention with that movie. If this is just a taste of what’s to come, this landlubber is going to be having a good time watching Mutiny unfold.

Mutiny is set to open on August 21, 2026, and I cannot wait to hit the open seas with Jason Statham’s intense action thriller. And don’t get me started on his upcoming reunion with Hobbs & Shaw director David Leitch.