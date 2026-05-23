As Ladies First Hits Netflix, Critics Aren’t Holding Back In Their Reviews Of This ‘Misguided’ Comedy
Who runs the world?
There have been plenty of movies that swap gender roles in an attempt to bring attention to the disparities that roughly half of humanity face on a daily basis, and the latest of those Ladies First has dropped on the 2026 movie schedule. Starring Sacha Baron Cohen and Rosamund Pike, the new Netflix comedy imagines a world where women have all the power, but according to the reviews, the filmmakers aren’t as successful in their endeavors as they likely hoped.
Damien Sachs is the misogynistic ad exec at the center of Ladies First, who hits his head and awakens to a world where men are objectified for their appearance and regularly sexually harassed. However, according to William Bibbiani of The Wrap, the movie never finds the right balance between being a comedy and a morality tale. His Ladies First review reads:
Katie Rife of RogerEbert gives the movie 2 out of 4 stars, writing that it’s “shallow” to think that a society ruled by women would adopt the same practices as one run by men, and this simple turning of the tables feels outdated. However, the point is not to imagine a feminist utopia, Rife says:
Todd Gilchrist of Variety says the same thing in his Ladies First review, acknowledging that the new Netflix movie makes some good points, though nobody who needs to hear them is going to click on this particular title. It also feels outdated and doesn’t say anything that hasn’t been said in movies several times before. Gilchrist writes:
Frank Scheck of THR admits there are enough gags in Ladies First that some are bound to land, but that doesn’t change the fact that this movie is “hopelessly old-fashioned.” He writes:
Alex Harrison of ScreenRant rates the movie 3 out of 10, saying Ladies First actually perpetuates “the patriarchal thinking it purports to upend.” Instead of seeing an entitled man get what’s coming to him, we’re made to sympathize with the way Damien is treated and root for his success. It’s “insulting,” Harrison says and a “shameful misfire.” The critic continues:
It sounds like Ladies First isn’t connecting with critics the way the filmmakers likely intended, but despite the message possibly not coming through, it sounds like there are plenty of clever jokes and some laughs to be had. Don’t let the reviews deter you. If you want to check out Ladies First for yourselves, fire up that Netflix subscription, because the comedy is available to stream now.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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