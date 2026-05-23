Why J.K. Rowling Initially Thought Emma Watson And Her Harry Potter Co-Stars Were 'Too Good-Looking' For Their Parts
What the author once said about casting for the movie.
One of the things about book-to-screen adaptations that fans will likely never fully agree on is whether the actors are exactly right for the characters they're portraying. The topic of Harry, Ron and Hermione's casting for the original Harry Potter movies is tricky, I think, because on one hand, none of the actors cast for the roles perfectly fit the description, and yet, it's hard to imagine anyone else playing them. But what did J.K. Rowling think about Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint when she first met them? Apparently, she thought they were all too good-looking, but there's more to it than that.
As of this writing, I have just over an hour left of the final Harry Potter full-cast edition audiobook to listen to, and then I'll be sad it's over all over again (possibly sadder than I was while listening to that one scene in Book 6). Listening to Audible's new full-cast editions of J.K. Rowling's beloved, magical series has made me a bit nostalgic about the movies, which is how I ended up poking around in the bonus features of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2. It was there that I came across the interview Daniel Radcliffe and J.K. Rowling did with each other in the 2012 bonus feature, which includes the conversation they had about her first impressions of him, Grint and Watson when they were cast to play their characters. On that subject, she started with:
While there are definitely differences between Harry and Radcliffe (like their eye color), and Ron and Grint, the differences between Watson and Hermione might be brought up the most. Hermione is described as having big teeth and bushy hair in the book. While the movies did seem to try to add some volume to her hair in the first two, let's face it, Emma Watson has always been beautiful.
Rowling brought up meeting Watson for the first time, and she prefaced this by saying it was lucky she'd met her over the phone beforehand, because it sounds like Watson exuded Hermione energy during that conversation, but didn't quite look how the writer envisioned her character. Here's how Rowling described both interactions, starting with the phone conversation:
If you're a fan of the books, you know that Hermione's appearance at the Yule Ball in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire is a total glow-up. She had her teeth shrunken down a bit (following a mean spell cast on her by Malfoy that elongated them), and went to extra lengths to tame her hair for the big dance. Radcliffe brought this scene up with Rowling during their conversation, specifically questioning if they shot themselves in the foot for this scene in the movie, since she was already beautiful, to which Rowling agreed with a laugh:
Of course, Hermione was never described as ugly in the books, and Rowling made that clear by adding:
I think it's interesting what she said about the character having the choice to "become a little more groomed and glamorous." From how she put it, this was intentional for the character in the book, but I think we can all agree that it gets lost in the movie.
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Hermione being a geeky girl who's brave, smart and vital to the success of so much that happens in the story is what makes her such a great character, and that's more than enough. If I recall correctly, she was actually a bit put off by how much work it took to get her hair fixed up, which seems very on brand for the character. She can make herself look glamorous if she wants to, but it's not going to be her top priority. Still, as Rowling said, "it's a film." She'll continue to see the character as she does in her imagination, the same way we can when we read the books if we want.
As much as I would've loved to see Hermione get a true glow-up in the movies, it's not a major game-changer for the plot that the film's Hermione is beautiful from the start. However, I do appreciate Rowling's sentiment here, particularly as she sounds more than satisfied with how Emma Watson played the role.
Fans already have takes about the casting for the upcoming Harry Potter TV show. And there will undoubtedly be more opinions once the series premieres this holiday season. In the meantime, I strongly encourage you to give the new Audible full-cast audiobooks a shot if you're a fan of the books and/or love audiobooks. I've had so much fun listening to them. It's almost like getting to experience the story all over again.
Kelly put her life-long love of movies, TV and books to greater use when she joined CinemaBlend as a freelance TV news writer in 2006, and went on to serve as the site’s TV Editor before joining the staff full-time in 2011 and moving over to other roles at the site. At present, she’s an Assistant Managing Editor who spends much of her time brainstorming and editing features, analyzing site data, working with writers and editors on content planning and the workflow, and (of course) continuing to obsess over the best movies and TV shows (those that already exist, and the many on the way). She graduated from SUNY Cortland with BA in Communication Studies and a minor in Cinema Studies. When she isn't working, she's probably thinking about work, or reading (or listening to a book), and making sure her cats are living their absolute best feline lives.
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