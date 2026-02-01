Brendan Fraser Is Starring In A D-Day Movie, But That's Not The Only Reason I'm Excited For Pressure

There are so many 2026 movies I cannot wait to see this year, and more are getting announced all the time. One that recently came up that I’m already making plans to see is Pressure, an upcoming military movie where Brendan Fraser will play Dwight D. Eisenhower, the Supreme Allied Commander in World War II. However, that’s not the only reason I’m circling May 29, 2026, on my calendar.

Unlike so many other movies, shows, and video games (looking at you, Medal of Honor: Frontline) that have placed audiences in the middle of the Allied invasion of Normandy in Operation Overlord, Anthony Maras’s upcoming book-to-screen adaptation is taking a different approach. That, on top of a few other reasons, has me so excited to see Pressure later this year.

(Image credit: DreamWorks)

I Can’t Wait To See A Different Aspect Of The D-Day Invasion

Don’t get me wrong, the opening sequence in Saving Private Ryan, the one where Tom Hanks’ Captain Miller leads soldiers on the storming of Omaha Beach, is one of the greatest cinematic moments of the 20th century. However, the story that is to be told in Pressure is rarely told, and I cannot wait to see it.

So, what’s it about?

In January 2026, Deadline reported that instead of focusing on the early-morning hours of June 6, 1944, Pressure will turn its attention to the 72 hours leading up to the largest invasion in modern military history. The movie is to follow Captain James Stagg (Andrew Scott), a British Met Office meteorologist tasked with determining if the weather and tidal conditions were ok enough for the invasion to work. Stagg, under the command of Eisenhower, will find himself under immense pressure to make a decision that could determine the war and the fate of the free world.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

This Story Was Told In Great Detail In The D-Day: The Tide Turns Podcast

I’m going to be honest, I didn’t know of Captain James Stagg and his story until about a year ago, when I listened to Noiser’s D-Day: The Tide Turns, a 12-part podcast about the planning, execution, and aftermath of the famous operation. Hosted by Paul McGann, who played the eighth version of the Doctor on Doctor Who, this saga feels more like an audio drama than a traditional podcast and goes into great detail about everything.

The section of the extensive drama detailing the intense pressure placed on Stagg and his team in the hours that led up to D-Day, and his successful attempt to convince Eisenhower to postpone the invasion by a day due to unfavorable weather conditions, is mesmerizing. Now that this story is getting turned into a movie with an outstanding cast that also includes Kerry Condon, Damian Lewis, and Chris Messina, I can’t wait to see how this oft-forgotten piece of history is explored.

I’m not going to lie, Brendan Fraser playing the Supreme Allied Commander sounds amazing, and I wouldn't be surprised if he steals the show. And who knows, this could end up being one of the best war movies by the time it's all said and done.