I Just Learned About A Wild Government Rumor Swirling Around Steven Spielberg’s New Movie (And The Writer Responded)

Steven Spielberg's latest feature film, Disclosure Day, is stirring up buzz ahead of its release on the 2026 movie schedule. For starters, the film marks Spielberg’s first directorial effort since 2022’s The Fabelmans, and it also marks his return to the science-fiction genre. There have also been a few conspiracy theories surrounding this latest Spielberg-helmed UFO tale as well. I’ve known about that chatter for a little while now, but I didn’t know about one piece of government-related gossip. And, now, the film’s writer is sharing his take on that claim.

Disclosure Day tells the story of a young man seeking to divulge major information that could change the world. While many of the finer story details are being kept under lock and key, it’s clear there’s an extraterrestrial force at play in the movie. For that reason, some people apparently believe Spielberg is releasing this film to help the government prepare the masses to make first contact with aliens. Screenwriter David Koepp is aware, and he shared a great take on it with SFX Magazine on CinemaBlend:

I love that one! My favorite that I read was that the government was financing this film and got Steven to do it because he’s loved and trusted by the public. They felt that this information needed to get out and they were soft-launching it in entertainment form so that we could handle it, because otherwise we’ll all freak out. That’s a well worked out internet conspiracy theory and I love it! I will say I was never contacted by a member of the government on this.

The mere thought of one of cinema’s most iconic directors working alongside Uncle Sam is funny, and I’m really chuckling over the supposed notion that the upcoming sci-fi movie includes real alien footage. However, I guess if any filmmaker would be sought out by the U.S. government to prepare citizens for otherworldly beings it would be Spielberg. His experience with UFO movies and his ability to make complex, yet widely accessible movies, would make him the perfect candidate.

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Of course, the E.T. helmer has also had a decades-long fascination with aliens, but prospective viewers shouldn’t put too much stock in the assertion that Disclosure Day is some kind of propaganda piece. Koepp – who has written five of Spielberg’s films – also wants people to know the Men in Black haven’t come knocking at his door. However, the witty scribe also had an A+ thought on whether he might’ve had such an encounter:

I have not. Unless I was neuralized and don’t remember.

Even though Spielberg’s latest film isn’t a co-production with that government, that doesn’t mean fans shouldn’t take notice. The Disclosure Day trailers tease a story filled with sci-fi-related intrigue, and it has a stacked cast consisting of Josh O’Connor, Emily Blunt, Colin Firth, Colman Domingo and Wyatt Russell. Koepp also promises that the movie will differ from the other UFO-based tales that Spielberg has told thus far, which is exciting.

So, everyone, take off those tinfoil hats and get ready to see Disclosure Day when it opens in theaters nationwide on June 12, 2026. I trust that Steven Spielberg will indeed tell yet another compelling sci-fi tale and, the good news is, we won’t need to be neuralized after we watch it.