Priscilla Presley And Her Granddaughter Riley Keough Are Reportedly Still Fighting Over Lisa Marie Will Petition

Just a few months ago things were looking wonderful for the family of Elvis Presley. The King of Rock and Roll was the subject of a new glossy biopic and the film and its performances are up for numerous awards. Then tragedy struck last month when Lisa Marie, the daughter of Elvis Presley died of cardiac arrest. Now her family is fighting over he will and tensions do not appear to be dying down anytime soon.

Priscilla Presley, mother of Lisa Marie and former wife of Elvis has filed paperwork to contest the will of her daughter Lisa Marie. Priscilla was formerly one of the trustees of her daughter’s estate, but a document from 2016 puts that power in the hands of Lisa Marie’s own daughter, Riley Keough. Unfortunately this battle has reportedly driven a wedge between the two, and a source tells Page Six that the two are not currently speaking…

Riley and Priscilla are not talking. Their relationship is changing, that is true … it’s just so sad. This is the time Riley would really need her grandmother. Riley is seeing a new side of her grandmother.

In a statement following the legal filing, Priscilla Presley stated that she was trying to keep her family together, but if the source is to be believed, the decision to contest the will is having the opposite effect. Riley and Priscilla are very much on opposite sides of this and the final decision will determine who has control of Lisa Marie's estate, so this is not a small issue.

Priscilla is questioning the validity of the signature on the document that made Riley the trustee of the estate. She also claims she never saw the document until after her daughter’s death, which was in violation of the rules of the trust at that time.

We’ve seen comments like this from sources close to the family previously. Certainly, the death of Priscilla’s daughter and Riley’s mother would be the sort of event that would bring them closer together, but unfortunately this hasn’t been the case. Other sources have claimed that this issue is taking a toll on Riley, who simply wants to fulfill her mother’s wishes, during a period when she’s still dealing with her mother’s death. Now the legal battle is just adding to the stress.

At some point, a court will rule on the document at issue. Once that happens we can assume things will try to go back to normal, but the bigger question may be what will happen to the family at that point. No matter how the court rules there will be one side that is left unhappy by the result. This could ultimately cause a rift between grandmother and granddaughter that takes a long time to be repaired, assuming it ever is repaired at all.