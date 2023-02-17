Riley Keough Should Be In High Spirits With Big Daisy Jones And The Six Premiere Coming, But Battle With Priscilla Presley Reportedly Taking A Toll

It’s been a “very tense and heartbreaking few weeks” for both Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley following the death of Lisa Marie Presley , and especially now that the two are in a legal battle. While this should be a celebratory time for Keough as her highly anticipated show Dasiy Jones and the Six is set to premiere soon on the 2023 TV schedule , this ongoing legal matter with her grandmother is reportedly taking a toll.

In the days following Keough paying tribute to her mother after her tragic death, it was revealed that she’s also been dealing with a legal battle as Pricilla Presley contests her daughter’s will . ET spoke with a source who claims to be aware of how the Dasiy Jones and the Six star is doing, and explained:

She is heartbroken that this has turned into a public matter and knows her mother would never want this. Riley is very stressed at the moment and has been trying to keep a positive attitude and outlook ahead of her new series coming out. Her daughter and husband have been keeping her in good spirits.

This can’t be an easy time for Keough, losing a family member is never easy and when the courts get involved it becomes even more complex. This is also coming in the month leading up to the release of her new show Daisy Jones and the Six, where she plays the titular character.

While it’s a bummer that this situation is apparently taking a toll on her, having the series to look forward to as well as her daughter and husband to support her must help raise her spirits a bit. However, the source made it clear Keough is very stressed about this trust situation, and is not pleased with it becoming a public matter, explaining:

It has been a very tense and heartbreaking few weeks for both Riley and Priscilla. Riley has been mourning the loss of her mother and is heartbroken to have to deal with a trust dispute with a family member. Priscilla is adamant that she has a valid case and that she will prevail in court. Riley and Priscilla aren’t communicating at this time, but have been in communication through lawyers.

The source continued by saying the two are preparing to go to court over the trust. The document in question says Keough and her 14-year-old twin siblings Harper and Finley will get Graceland. It also became known that the actress and her late brother Benjamin were named co-trustees of Lisa Marie’s trust in 2016, and now Priscilla is now contesting the validity of the trust.

I’d imagine mourning her mother and dealing with this legal battle is making it hard for Keough to celebrate her new show. However, as the quote said, hopefully, the premiere of Daisy Jones and the Six and spending time with her new family can help the actress find some light during this difficult time.