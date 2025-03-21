‘She Is!’ Snow White’s Rachel Zegler Had The Most Delightful Reaction To Realizing Princess Leia Is, In Fact, A Disney Princess

Once upon a time, many Disney Princesses may have fit into the same glass slippers, but that’s hardly the case anymore. First, Disney Animation started telling stories depicting more types of women with more personality types. Second, the studio acquired Pixar and branched out even further, and finally, Disney purchased additional studios and brands that brought with them an entire back catalog of princesses. One of those, of course, came from Star Wars, and during our interview with director Marc Webb and star Rachel Zegler ahead of Snow White’s release, we slipped Princess Leia into a Princess trivia game to see if we could fool them.

It turns out the answer is no. We asked the pair what Disney Princess said “stuck up, half-witted, scruffy-looking nerf herder.” It took Marc Webb a few seconds to work out what we were trying to do, but Rachel Zegler nosed it out almost immediately and was clearly delighted thinking about Princess Leia standing alongside Snow White and the other classic characters the Mouse House was built atop. You can check out a clip of the fun moment below…

The fun exchange happened during our game of Disney Princess Total Recall. The rules were simple. We asked Webb and Zegler for their guesses on which Disney Princesses said various classic lines we read off. They each wrote their answers down on a board and then flipped them around. I won’t spoil anything, but I will say that one was a lot more confident than the other. You can find out who by watching the video below…

Of course the reason we got together with Zegler, Gadot and Webb was to hype Snow White. Disney’s live action remake is about to hit theaters this weekend, and while the fans haven’t had a chance to weigh in yet, many critics have already given their say. Here at CinemaBlend, we gave the movie 3 ½ stars and were particularly into Zegler’s performance as the titular character. Most other critics have been positive about her work too, though reviews for the overall film have been a bit all over the board.

After some initial controversies and negative momentum during production over the decision to use CGI dwarfs and some comments Zegler made about aspects of the original that feel dated, those involved have worked hard to try and right the ship. Zegler has been extremely positive during her press tour and has even rocked some Snow White inspired fashion. The film is projected to do around $50M or so at the box office during its debut weekend, but its long-term fate will likely come down to whether word of mouth is good and eventually convinces casual moviegoers to check out the live action remake.