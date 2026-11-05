Ramayana Is Making A Huge Global Push. I Still Can't Tell From Reviews What I'm Getting Into
Just what should I be getting out of this Indian epic?
Despite the Indian film industry being the second largest in the world, it’s not often that an Indian movie gets a big global push, as Ramayana is on the 2026 movie schedule. I’ve long been curious about Indian movies, but I’ve never really dived headlong into it. Like RRR a couple of years ago, which blew me away with its scope, Ramayana has me intrigued, but I’ve not seen it yet. The reviews for the epic have me even more confused, and frankly, curious. They are a little all over the place, and the conflicting reviews come down to those familiar with the source material and those who are less so, I think.
Ramayana is based on an ancient epic Hindu poem that is one of the foundations of Hindu mythology. It seems from the reviews that it comes down to how the film looks versus how it tells this ancient story. For example, Peter Bradshaw at The Guardian writes in his 4-star review:
Brandon Zachary at ScreenRant shares some of that sentiment in his review, where he rated Ramayana a 7/10, writing:
Describing the movie as “monumental” and “majestic” and comparing it favorably to another epic poem that became a book-to-screen adaptation earlier this year, The Odyssey, Christian Zilko says in his review for IndieWire:
However, it seems that reviewers who are more familiar with the source material have found the movie less exciting. Often, these reviews are critical of how the story is told. For example, Siddhant Adlakha wrote for IGN:
Prabhjot Bains is even more blunt in his review for But Why Tho?. Rating the film just 3/10, Bains decries the “sloppy” CGI, the “copious amounts of tepid slow motion,” and the “swamped in on-the-nose, expository writing.” Also comparing it to Christopher Nolan’s hit, Bains says:
So, here I am. I’m still really interested in the movie (and Indian cinema), but now I’m not sure how I should feel about it. I admit I’m not familiar with the source material, and it seems like I shouldn’t trust this movie to teach me about it. However, the grandness of it all–and I love a good spectacle–still has me excited to see it. I’ll just have to see how it goes.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.