I’d Been Missing Margot Robbie On The Red Carpet. She Was Just Perfection In Sheer Chanel

One of my fashion queens is back at it again. While I’ve been obsessed with the celebrity fashion moments Zendaya and Florence Pugh have been giving us, I’ve been missing Margot Robbie on the red carpet. However, now she is back on the scene with a stunning sheer Chanel look.

Of course, earlier this year, Robbie was bringing her method dressing A-game to honor Wuthering Heights’ premiere on the 2026 movie schedule . However, since then, we haven’t seen much of her. That changed when she stepped out in this gorgeous white sheer Chanel dress for the Chanel Cruise 2026/27 show in Sydney, Australia. Take a look:

(Image credit: Photo by Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images for CHANEL)

First of all, this dress is perfect for a show titled the “Chanel Cruise.” It feels beachy but also elegant. I also love how the dangling sparkles that border the dress juxtapose the garment’s mesh. And we have to take a moment for the giant flower at the top of the dress. It’s lovely. Also, the black purse Robbie paired with it, along with her sharp bob, is truly iconic. Overall, this outfit is wonderful, and it’s just further proof that Margot Robbie is a style icon.

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Now, the Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood actress actually has a history of stepping out in legendary outfits for a Chanel Cruise show. For example, back in 2023, she wore a black bikini top , a gold vest and bell-bottom jeans. This, of course, was the year of Barbie , so her blonde hair was styled in long, beachy waves.

All in all, this latest look from Robbie is so on-brand for her. It's yet another fantastic Chanel fit, and it makes me even more excited to see what she does next on the red carpet.

Again, it’s been a minute since we’ve seen Margot Robbie both in the movies and serving looks. Of course, Wuthering Heights made waves at the beginning of 2026 for various reasons, seeing as it was a very polarizing movie and the lead actress was curating another iconic run of looks for its press tour. Robbie was also at the Met Gala this spring. However, otherwise, we haven’t seen much of her.

It makes sense, though. She’s been filming her Ocean’s Eleven prequel with Bradley Cooper throughout the summer and fall. The duo was seen filming in France back in September, per People. It's also been announced that Josh Gad and Monica Barbaro have joined the cast. So, it's clear there's great progress being made on this film.

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However, right now, Margot Robbie is getting back on the fashion scene with this sheer dress, and I’m loving it so much! Hopefully, we’ll get to see more moments like this from her as the year closes out. And you better believe I’ll be looking forward to the outfits she’s going to put together for her next project, which will be the untitled Ocean’s prequel.