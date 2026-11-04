Ramayana Has Been Under Fire For Its Use Of AI, But What’s Really Going On?
As explained by the producer of India's global epic.
The use of AI in daily life is increasing across many industries, and it’s leading to some concerns about when and where it’ll show up in movies and TV shows. Ramayana is the latest movie on the 2026 release schedule to be discussed in association with AI. But, not so fast! There’s more to it, according to the film's producer.
Ramayana is a historical feature because the movie has teamed up with Sony for a global push. The movie will be available on over 50,000 screens outside of India's 9,000 screens. Rather than simply playing around the world in its original language with subtitles, it’s also coming out in 40 languages, and is seeking to break the foreign barrier between audiences. The AI discussion that has come out ahead of the film is in reference to how the movie syncs the lips of the actors with the different languages spoken in each different version.
When CinemaBlend spoke to the filmmakers, producer Namit Malhotra clarified what’s really going on. In his words:
Ramayana is a beloved story from ancient India that has served as a foundational text in Southeast Asia for thousands of years. It’s the reason why Hindi festivals like Dussehra / Vijayadashami and Diwali are celebrated along with serving as an essential story about the concept of Dharma. With that in mind, the Ramayana filmmakers wanted to make the movie accessible to the most people possible. It's also reportedly India’s most expensive film to date, standing at around $450 million to produce. That's not including the time commitment, as the film reportedly came together over the course of a decade. (Giving it Avatar vibes.)
As Malhotra clarified, the production didn’t take the easy way out. They brought in new actors to read the dialogue, and the script itself was altered to make the story flow in the language it's being watched in. It was a massive undertaking and one done with specific intent.
In addition to bringing in new actors and having a different version of the script for the different languages, the producer said they also involved cameras of the actors doing the voice work and stitched the lips between the original and voice actors to bridge the gap visually. That's where the “tech” part comes in. He explained further:
Other recent examples of AI use in our entertainment programming have come through other projects on a global scale, such as the WWE’s use of it or Netflix's use in Wonka’s Golden Ticket. The increase of artificial intelligence can cause some anger and anxiety about the future of art and what effort means in the space. In Ramayana’s case, Malhotra's explanation to CinemaBlend suggests it was used in supplement to improve a product that also required a lot of human love and care in order to bring India’s beloved epic poem to life.
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Plus, when you check out Ramayana in theaters, you have the option to watch the original Hindi version or see the English dubbed version (depending on what’s playing in your area of course). It’s out worldwide starting this Friday, November 5.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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