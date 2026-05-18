Netflix Has Such A Great Selection Of Movies From India Especially If You're A New Or Casual Fan

My mother-in-law and wife LOVE Korean television, and they both watch a lot of it on Netflix. My father-in-law? Well, he’s pretty big into a lot of things, but his preferred Asian entertainment is Japanese movies.

I’m the one in the family who’s trying to get everybody into Indian cinema because I think it provides something that you can’t find anywhere else. And thankfully, it’s not too hard to find because there’s a lot of great Indian content available on a Netflix subscription.

In fact, it might be a little daunting if you’re just getting into the medium. So, if you want to learn more about the great Indian selection that you can find on Netflix, then you’ve come to the right place!

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(Image credit: T-Series Films)

Whether You Like Bollywood or Tollywood Cinema, Netflix Has You Covered

What is Tollywood cinema, you ask, and how is it different from Bollywood? Well, essentially, Tollywood is Southern India cinema. The “Tolly” in Tollywood is for Telugu, which is the language spoken in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Bollywood, on the other hand, is primarily centralized in Mumbai, which used to be called Bombay, hence the “Bolly” in Bollywood. Bollywood movies are spoken in Hindi, which is the most spoken language in India, whereas Telugu films are spoken in Telugu.

When it comes to Tollywood cinema, I suggest you start with RRR, and then move on to Kalki 2898 A.D. (a dystopian Indian sci-fi film? Yes, please!). For another awe-inspiring, albeit more grounded experience, I suggest Shyam Singha Roy, which involves a director, plagiarism, and reincarnation. Yes, all in one film. It’s something else.

As for Bollywood, there’s a whole section dedicated to the famous Kapoor family, and I suggest the violent revenge thriller, Animal. For an engaging sports drama, I’d also recommend Toolsidas Junior, which deals with the sport of snooker. And the highest- grossing Hindi film of all time, Dhurandhar, which is a spy thriller, is also on the platform. Really, you can start anywhere, but those are my recommendations. Now, on to the long-form content!

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix’s TV Selection Is Also Quite Impressive

I never knew how gritty Indian storytelling could be until my coworker directed me to some of the great dramas on the platform. One such program is the police procedural, Delhi Crime. There are currently three seasons, and each one focuses on a different event. The first season’s storyline centers around the 2012 Delhi gang rape case, and the third season’s storyline focuses on human trafficking. Truly heavy stuff.

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Mai: A Mother’s Rage is another hard-hitting series about a mother who, after witnessing the death of her daughter after getting hit by a truck, learns that it was actually murder, which sets the mother off on a path of vengeance. Seriously cool stuff.

The Railway Men: The Untold Story of Bhopal 1984 is a harrowing story about bravery in the face of a factory leak of hazardous gas that is compelling to the end of its four-episode run. So, yeah, you have a wide selection here as well!

(Image credit: AA Films)

Long Story Short, If You Want To Get Into Indian Entertainment, Then Netflix Is A Great Place To Start

Everybody’s always telling me how Netflix has a great anime selection, or excellent original programming, or great documentaries, but I never hear anybody raving about the stellar Indian selection Netflix has, and that’s why I had to write this article.

Because Netflix truly does have a great selection for the casual fan, and it’s a great place to start if you’re new to Indian entertainment.

So, with everything listed here, where are you going to start? I’d love to hear your thoughts.