We Know What To Expect From A Jason Statham Movie, But I Just Ran Down The Best Mutiny Reviews
Ready for more bad guy beatdowns?
When it comes to Jason Statham’s action-packed movies, we pretty much know what we’re going to get. Whether he’s fighting bad guys and sharks in The Meg or bad guys and bees in The Beekeeper (OK, he didn’t really fight bees), we know that when we buy a ticket for Statham, we’re signing up to see him beat up a lot of people. His next movie Mutiny is no different. So even though we’ve got a good idea of what to expect, I tracked down some of the most fun reactions to the upcoming action flick.
Mutiny hits theaters August 21, and it’s the second offering from Jason Statham on the 2026 movie calendar. This time around we’ll see him playing Special Forces operator Cole Reed, who’s trying to uncover an international conspiracy after being framed for murdering his billionaire friend. Glenn Kenny of RogerEbert gives the movie 3 out of 4 stars, saying Statham’s movies can’t be judged the same way other films are. He continues:
Adam Courtiff of The Movie Buff says that while we may know what to expect, Jason Statham delivers an “awesome thrill ride” in which you can “feel every bullet ricochet and every blood spatter.” It also delivers what the critic says is one of the most entertaining climaxes you’re likely to see all year. In Courtiff’s words:
Bill Bria of SlashFilm agrees in his Mutiny review, rating it 7 out of 10. The action is “impactful and memorable,” the critic says, and it’s fully Jason Statham’s show, allowing the actor to showcase his physicality as well as his warmth, intensity, determination and rage. It’s a great follow-up to recent projects like The Beekeeper and A Working Man, Bria writes:
Some of the most over-the-top reactions, however, aren’t all that glowing. Not every critic is won over by bone-breaking alone. Siddhant Adlakha of IGN gives it an “Awful” 3 out of 10. Jason Statham sleepwalks through Mutiny, the critic says, with “nary a quip or powerful pose,” and few hits land with the kind of gut-crunching sound or snappy visual impact you pay for in this kind of movie. More from Adlakha’s review:
M.N. Miller of In Session Film gives the movie a D+, writing that there is some bone-crunching action to pass the time, but the rest is “plot-induced incompetence, idiot logic, and artificial jeopardy.” Miller continues:
The critics are split over this one — and equally passionate on both ends of the spectrum. To that point, Mutiny holds a 50% Rotten Tomatoes score, so audiences will have to decide for themselves if seeing Jason Statham beat up a lot of people — again — is worth buying a ticket for. For many, that’s more than enough, and if you’re one of those Statham fans, you can catch Mutiny in theaters starting Friday, August 21.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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