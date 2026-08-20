We Know What To Expect From A Jason Statham Movie, But I Just Ran Down The Best Mutiny Reviews

When it comes to Jason Statham’s action-packed movies, we pretty much know what we’re going to get. Whether he’s fighting bad guys and sharks in The Meg or bad guys and bees in The Beekeeper (OK, he didn’t really fight bees), we know that when we buy a ticket for Statham, we’re signing up to see him beat up a lot of people. His next movie Mutiny is no different. So even though we’ve got a good idea of what to expect, I tracked down some of the most fun reactions to the upcoming action flick.

Mutiny hits theaters August 21, and it’s the second offering from Jason Statham on the 2026 movie calendar. This time around we’ll see him playing Special Forces operator Cole Reed, who’s trying to uncover an international conspiracy after being framed for murdering his billionaire friend. Glenn Kenny of RogerEbert gives the movie 3 out of 4 stars, saying Statham’s movies can’t be judged the same way other films are. He continues:

They are judged by how loud audience members say ‘OH!’ or ‘OUCH!’ or variations on those exclamations as Jason Statham’s character breaks the arms, twists the necks, and blows the brains out of the various scurvy-looking malefactors. … To paraphrase Nicole Kidman, we come here for bone-snapping. And we get it here in abundance.

Adam Courtiff of The Movie Buff says that while we may know what to expect, Jason Statham delivers an “awesome thrill ride” in which you can “feel every bullet ricochet and every blood spatter.” It also delivers what the critic says is one of the most entertaining climaxes you’re likely to see all year. In Courtiff’s words:

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The set pieces feel fresh, distinctive and ultimately inventive, more than making up for the narrative shortcomings. There’s a real physicality to the combat, with the choreography making clever use of Reed’s surroundings rather than simply relying on the usual gunfire and explosions. There’s just something about watching Jason Statham kill bad guys with a padlock that is so infectious. If every movie he makes delivers this level of quality with its combat, I could quite happily watch another hundred of them just like this.

Bill Bria of SlashFilm agrees in his Mutiny review, rating it 7 out of 10. The action is “impactful and memorable,” the critic says, and it’s fully Jason Statham’s show, allowing the actor to showcase his physicality as well as his warmth, intensity, determination and rage. It’s a great follow-up to recent projects like The Beekeeper and A Working Man, Bria writes:

Mutiny continues Statham's momentum in abundance, so much so that it feels like the new high-water mark of the actor's career resurgence. It finally encapsulates what constitutes ‘a Jason Statham movie,’ and while it may not necessarily be the best Statham film, it feels like the most quintessential. … Mutiny is a fairly lean and mean punch-up machine, with hardly an ounce of fat on it.

Some of the most over-the-top reactions, however, aren’t all that glowing. Not every critic is won over by bone-breaking alone. Siddhant Adlakha of IGN gives it an “Awful” 3 out of 10. Jason Statham sleepwalks through Mutiny, the critic says, with “nary a quip or powerful pose,” and few hits land with the kind of gut-crunching sound or snappy visual impact you pay for in this kind of movie. More from Adlakha’s review:

It’s visual soup with no emotional core, and with very few visceral thrills to speak of, which is especially disappointing for a movie filled with this many guns, blades, and other objects that could be used as inventive weaponry. Instead, what we’re left with is a cavalcade of cartoonish bad guys meeting uninspired ends, courtesy of heroes whose only virtue is their former military background, in an environment that should be way more exciting. But alas: from deck to galley, Mutiny is a tremendous bore.

M.N. Miller of In Session Film gives the movie a D+, writing that there is some bone-crunching action to pass the time, but the rest is “plot-induced incompetence, idiot logic, and artificial jeopardy.” Miller continues:

Yes, you know exactly what you’re getting in a Jason Statham thriller like Mutiny. The modern-day Steven Seagal, minus the obligatory environmental message and slapfighting, has produced his own brand of action-movie comfort food: inane plot points, generic characterizations, and the same tried-and-true recipe. Unfortunately, ‘Handsome Rob’s’ latest formula is a New Coke version, not the classic.

The critics are split over this one — and equally passionate on both ends of the spectrum. To that point, Mutiny holds a 50% Rotten Tomatoes score, so audiences will have to decide for themselves if seeing Jason Statham beat up a lot of people — again — is worth buying a ticket for. For many, that’s more than enough, and if you’re one of those Statham fans, you can catch Mutiny in theaters starting Friday, August 21.