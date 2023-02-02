What Is RRR? - 8 Things To Know Before You Watch The Oscar-Nominated Movie

2022 was filled to the brim with excellent movies, with some of them proving to be unexpected hits Of course, one of the most pleasant surprises was RRR. The movie, which comes from the mind of writer/director S. S. Rajamouli, took the moviegoing world by storm and proved to be a big-screen event for the ages. It’s since found its place amongst the 2023 Oscar nominees . So some may be looking to check it out amid awards season, and we’ve got you covered on what to know you should know before watching it.

RRR Is Loosely Inspired By Historical Events

S. S. Rajamouli tells a fictional account of the lives of real-life, Indian freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (portrayed by N. T. Rama Rao Jr.). As history tells us, both were incredibly instrumental in fighting against the British Raj, which controlled India from the mid-1800s to the mid-1900s. This particular story imagines what might have happened if the two men had crossed paths.

There’s An Endearing Bromance At The Center Of The Movie

RRR not only focuses on Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem’s efforts to take down the regime that dominates their country. It also envisions what would happen if they became close friends. Brotherhood is a major theme within this movie, and the two lead characters have a beautiful relationship that amounts to one of the greatest bromances ever seen on screen.

Viewers Can Expect Plenty Of Over-The-Top (And Occasionally Brutal) Violence

This movie is filled with some of the most visually stunning (and creative) action sequences ever put to film. While things don’t truly get gory, some of these moments might be a bit intense, especially for younger viewers.

There Are Musical Numbers In RRR

Some may groan at the thought of musical beats in an action-heavy movie, but you’ll surely love the handful of tunes that this flick offers. The best among them is “Naatu Naatu,” which earned RRR its only Oscar nod. ( That award total was shocking to some, as they thought the movie deserved more love from the Academy .)

RRR Is A Telugu-Language Film, But There Is An English Dub

The Telugu-Language film was given an English dub last year, which will be the default if you watch via Netflix in the US. Though if you'd prefer, you can adjust the settings and enjoy the original Hindi version with English subtitles.

RRR’s Runtime Is Slightly Over 3 Hours

You’ll want to block off a significant amount of time when you plan to watch, because the movie runs for a little over three hours. (It’ll be worth sitting through, though.)

The Action Film Is Rated TV-MA

RRR is rated TV-MA for violence, according to Netflix, so parents can use that when gauging whether or not they want their kids to see it.

Viewers Can Stream RRR On Netflix