Yes, Ramayana’s Ranbir Kapoor Went All In On His Rama Training (An Olympian Is Even Involved)
He's a great shot.
Ramayana is one of the most epic projects on the 2026 movie schedule, especially because it tells the famed story that’s been told for thousands of years. But what did it take for its star to embody one of the beloved roles in India? Ranbir Kapoor told us a bit about how he trained to become Lord Rama as the movie continues to take on the global box office.
When CinemaBlend chatted with Kapoor, who is one of India’s biggest stars, about taking on the role of Rama, he detailed what was involved in playing the great hero. In his words:
Whoa, he did it all! Being a great archer is certainly a big part of it since Rama must be able to believably be one of the best there ever was. And the character's skills are really put to the test in the movie when he proves to be the only person who can lift and string Lord Shiva’s bow.
While Kapoor hasn’t named which Olympic archer he worked with on Ramayana, it certainly sounds like he really committed to the role, and having a pro helped him be fully convincing as Rama. It’s reminiscent of Jennifer Lawrence working with Olympic archer Khatuna Lorig to train for The Hunger Games movies.
Though, as he brought up, he wasn’t always drawing back an actual bow due to it often being added by the visual effects department after he had shot the movie. There was a lot of imagination needed on the side of the actors in order for Ramayana to be brought to life. The project, which reportedly cost around $400 million to make, implemented a mix of their own LED volume stages with a bunch of practical sets. Kapoor also told us this about what he learned to play Rama:
Kapoor definitely did an incredible job of playing the hero who is an avatar of the god Vishnu, who is reincarnated to take on the villainous character of Ravana. After hearing this story, I wouldn’t challenge him to an archery match anytime soon – unless you enjoy losing!
Along with this conversation, CinemaBlend also had the chance to speak to Ramayana's director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra, who clarified the movie’s use of A.I. in order to provide more realistic dubbing for a global audience. Malhotra also told us how his love of Christopher Nolan movies led to Hans Zimmer becoming one half of the composing team.
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Ramayana was beaten by Godzilla Minus Zero in its first weekend here in the United States, but it’s doing bigger business internationally. You can check out the results of Kapoor’s intense training by seeing Ramayana yourself in theaters now.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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