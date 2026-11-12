Two Last Man Standing Actors Visited The Shifting Gears Set, But There's One Wild Cameo I Would Love To See

Shifting Gears is ramping up for its return once the 2026 TV schedule ends, but Tim Allen is still finding time for friends between filming. The actor snapped a photo with two former Last Man Standing co-stars, and it has me thinking about a wild cameo we could see down the line.

After already welcoming former co-star Nancy Travis and being surprised by Kaitlyn Dever, Tim Allen had two more actors visit the set ahead of Season 3. I would love to see them appear in a future episode, but if that's not in the cards, can we at least get a wild appearance by Mike Baxter?

Molly McCook And Christoph Sanders Were On The Set Of Shifting Gears

Last Man Standing's Molly McCook snapped a photo from Tim Allen's dressing room, and Christoph Sanders was there as well. TVLine already confirmed that neither is planned to appear in a future episode of Shifting Gears, but that doesn't make this picture any less fun. Take a look:

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It's interesting that the duo stopped by the set, especially since they played a married couple on Last Man Standing. My assumption was that the visit was to discuss a future appearance, similar to what Allen has done with past Home Improvement co-stars and more, but I guess that's off the table for the time being. Maybe there just wasn't space for it to happen this season, and we'll see it happen at a later date?

Will Mike Baxter Meet Matt Parker?

With Last Man Standing colliding with Shifting Gears yet again, I have to talk about my wish for Matt Parker to meet Mike Baxter. Yes, I would love to see Tim Allen play his two different characters and bring them together in an episode for the fans. As wild as it sounds, we've already seen it before!

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For those who may not remember, Tim the Tool Man Taylor popped up in Last Man Standing, with Allen reprising the role of his beloved '90s character. If Tim Taylor and Mike Baxter can exist in the same universe, then surely Matt Parker can as well!

However, Shifting Gears may not have a ton of time for guest stars, given all it has to set up in Season 3. Kat Dennings' Riley is in the middle of a love triangle, and Matt is back together with Eve after their breakup. Things seem to be heating up for the latter, but does this mean that Eve is moving in, or that Mike is moving out?

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As for Riley, I'm eager to see who she'll end up picking between Gabe and Andy. My gut tells me she and Gabe will end up together in the end, but I also think Shifting Gears is trying to hold off on making that happen until closer to its endgame. Then again, it seems like this show is always on the bubble for cancellation, so if they're gonna pull the trigger, next season might be the time to do it.

Be on the lookout for Shifting Gears' return on January 6th. I'll be keeping an eye out to see what other stars visit the set and what other guest stars are announced for the upcoming season.