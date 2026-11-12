I Knew Ebenezer Reviews Would Focus On Johnny Depp, But I Didn’t See That Muppets Comparison Coming
Comparisons are inevitable, but some of them are brutal!
Johnny Depp is hoping to make a big comeback (with a big pay cut) with Ebenezer, which hits the 2026 movie schedule this weekend. It’s a classic Depp part, buried under makeup and disappearing into the character (and I mean that in a great way). Reviews are starting to emerge, and they are not going to bring a lot of Christmas cheer to anyone rooting for the comeback. In fact, he’s being unfavorably compared to Muppets. Ouch.
In a review for Consequence, Liz Shannon Miller has perhaps the harshest take, calling the adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic A Christmas Carol “Bullshit” and making a comparison to the beloved version starring the Muppets. She writes:
Inevitably, Depp is going to be compared to the many other Scrooges over the years, as the role has been played many times in Hollywood history. In his review for The Independent, Louis Chilton writes:
Even when they aren’t comparing him to the ghosts of Scrooge's past, the early reviews of Depp’s performance are pretty harsh. A review at The Reveal states:
It’s a recurring theme in the reviews, which often praise the visuals in the movie and the supporting cast, which includes Sir Ian McKellen, Tramell Tillman, Rupert Grint, Sam Claflin, and Daisy Ridley, but find Depp uninspiring. Brandon Yu at The New York Times writes:
Alison Willmore at Vuture calls Depp “the worst part of Ebenezer,” and Taylor Williams at Slant says there is a “palpable desperation to his phoned-in whimsy.”
The movie is currently sitting around the 50% fresh mark on Rotten Tomatoes, so not everyone thinks it’s as bad as some of the reviews. Some even praise Depp’s performance. Helen O’Hara at Empire, for example, writes:
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Pete Hammond at Deadline also liked the performance by Depp in the Ti West-directed horror-ish movie, saying:
Still, the praise of Depp as the iconic Ebenezer Scrooge is buried next to the flood of reviews that clearly feel that this is not Depp at his best. While West’s direction is also praised by some, that too is tempered by seemingly frustrated film critics who can’t get past Depp’s scenery-chewing.
Reviewers have often been critical of Depp, especially when he takes on roles like this, and this could be another Alice in Wonderland, which critics dismissed, but the movie-going public loved to the tune of more than a billion dollars at the box office. Or it could be another Alice Through the Looking Glass, which everyone kind of hated. Will it be a Merry Christmas to all or Bah Humbug? Time will tell.
Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.
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