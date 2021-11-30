Real-Life Gucci Family Does Not Mince Words When Talking About Their Distaste For House Of Gucci
By Sarah El-Mahmoud last updated
Ah, the fall season. It’s often the best time of the year for movies as studios roll out award contenders and the heavy-hitters bring in audiences during their time off with family and friends. It’s also common to see our share of “based on a true story” movies during this season, one of which is Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci. The movie stars Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani and Adam Driver as her husband Maurizio Gucci, and it explores the events that led to his murder. With the Gucci family front and center, it’s not surprising they’re speaking out about the film’s depiction of them.
House of Gucci is based on the book of the same name written by Sara Gay Forden and directed by Blade Runner’s Ridley Scott. Following the movie’s successful first weekend in theaters and audience buzz, the Gucci family released a statement, which has been translated from Italian. In part, the Guccis said:
These comments were first reported on Italian news agency ANSA (via Variety) and show some distaste for the depiction of the Gucci family in House of Gucci. As the family shared, the Ridley Scott film chose not to reach out to them before the likes of Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Jared Leto and Adam Driver took on the roles of the fashion family. The statement also said the following:
This is a response that has become common among dramas based on the real events for the real people they are based on to speak out, especially when they are shown in a negative light. Mark Zuckerberg did so for The Social Network, and recently, the real woman who was portrayed by Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers attempted to sue the movie’s studio for telling her story without her permission.
The Guccis are not currently taking legal action against the production company behind the movie, and as it goes with movies such as this, it’s a story in the public domain and up to filmmakers’ own interpretation. Movies are under no obligation to consult the subjects of movies, including House of Gucci, and get their approval prior to using their names to tell a story.
Outside Of The Gucci Family, Designer Tom Ford Also Didn’t Love The Movie
Aside from the Gucci family, fashion designer Tom Ford, who is portrayed by Reeve Carney in House of Gucci, has also spoken out about his distaste with the movie's choices. In his words in Airmail:
There is something to be said about how the subjects of the film react to parts of their own reality being depicted on screen. Perhaps, House of Gucci is a “hurricane” when placed next to history, or maybe they are too close to the subject? House of Gucci is now playing in theaters.
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.