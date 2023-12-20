'Rebel Moon' Video Review: Get Ready For More Snyder Cut Controversy
What the first part of Netflix's "Rebel Moon" got right, and everything it got wrong.
"Rebel Moon: Part One - A Child of Fire" takes you on a journey through space straight from the mind of filmmaker Zack Snyder... and falls flat in almost every way according to CinemaBlend's Managing Editor Sean O'Connell. The one thing it does best? Sparking controversy over the extended director's cut Snyder claims to have waiting in the wings. Watch this spoiler-free review of what the first part of Netflix's "Rebel Moon" got right, and everything it got wrong.
Video Chapters:
00:00 - Intro
01:44 - Visually Stunning... With Exceptions
04:43 - Unoriginal Script With Few Surprises
06:17 - Half A Story That Struggles On Its Own
08:37 - The 'Snyder Cut' Of 'Rebel Moon'
10:45 - Final Thoughts And Star Rating
Katie was born and raised in St. Louis, and got her degree in Journalism even though she was the first to raise her hand when a professor asked "who here hates reporting?" She loves everything about video production, which probably stems from her obsession with movies and TV since she was young. When she's not dominating at Scene It? or scheming over the video team's workflow, she's probably snuggling with her dog or re-reading the Sarah J. Maas universe for the third time.
